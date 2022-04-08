Chris Hughes Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day Two

The Grand National Festival Day 2 gets underway from Aintree on Friday (8th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Novices’ Chase and Marsh Chase. If you want to follow Chris Hughes’ selections for the second day of racing action, well here you are.
Here is what former Love Island star turned ITV Racing pundit – Chris Hughes – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 2 at Aintree.
He has a massive fancy in the Mildmay Nolvices’ Chase at 2.55pm today. Read on to find out more!
Best New Grand National Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Chris Hughes Tips – Friday 8th April 2022
Chris Hughes’ Grand National Festival Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
2.55 Mildmay Noives’ Chase – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 6/5 with Virgin Bet
Chris Hughes likes Paul Nicholls runner in this race and has sided with Bravemansgame to win on Ladies’ Day here at Aintree.
He has had a slightly longer layoff that other fancied horse in this race, L’Homme Presse, which Hughes thinks will really suit him. He will be super fresh for this race.
The staying credentials could possibly go against him but Bravemansgame has plenty of ability and the former Love Island star turned ITV Racing pundit believes he will get the job done today with Harry Cobden on the saddle.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Chris Hughes Aintree Day 2 Betslip
Back Chris Hughes’ Aintree Grand National Tips with a Virgin Bet £20 FREE BET: Join Virgin Bet today – Bet £10 and Get a £20 Free Bet – you can then back Chris Hughes’ Aintree horse racing tips on each day of the Grand National Festival with your free bet!
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Aintree Day 2 Best Bets From Leading Tipsters
Kevin Blake Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Tom Segal (Pricewise) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Templegate (The Sun) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Newsboy (The Mirror) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
AP McCoy Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Ruby Walsh Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Matt Chapman Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Hugh Taylor Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Racing Blogger (Stephen Power) Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Chris Hughes Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner
With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back at recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.
For example – the last horse aged seven to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either eight or nine years old.
We have a bundle of 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a bit of luck!
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)
- 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f (Live on ITV)
- 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m (Live on ITV)
- 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 4.05pm The Randox Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f (Live on ITV)
- 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 5.15pm The Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m (Live on ITV)
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f (Live on ITV)
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Great new customer welcome bonus
- Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
- Very mobile friendly betting app
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)