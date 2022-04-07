Templegate Aintree Tips | Aintree Horse Racing Best Bets For Day Two

The 2022 Grand National Festival continues on Friday 8th April 2022 and we’ve pinpointed the best Aintree day two bets from the Sun newspaper’s Templegate.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is highlighting as his best Aintree horse racing bets on the day – back Templegate’s best bets on Friday 8th April.

Templegate Tips – Friday 8th April 2022



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Is running over the National fences for the first time, but jumps well and looks the sort to take well to them. This Emma Lavelle-trained 8 year-old has won two of his last three runs, including a nice success at Kempton last month. Up 8lb for that so another step forward needed, but still have a nice racing weight of 10-13. Jockey Tom Bellamy, who knows the horse well, gets the leg up.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

This JP McManus-owned 7 year-old won this race well last year and it has been the target since. Missed the Cheltenham Festival so he could come here fresher and being the top-rated in the field too is the clear one to beat again this season.

Templegate Other Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Aintree – BROOMFIELD BURG @ 16/1 with BetUK

2.20 Aintree – FIRST STREET @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.55 Aintree – L’HOMME PRESSE @ 11/8 with BetUK

4.40 Aintree – CRYSTAL GLORY @ 8/1 with BetUK

5.15 Aintree – RICHMOND LAKE @ 9/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: