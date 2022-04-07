Kevin Blake Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day Two

The Grand National Festival Day 2 gets underway from Aintree on Friday (8th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Novices’ Chase and Marsh Chase. If you want to follow Kevin Blake’s selections for the second day of racing action, well here you are.
Here is what ITV Racing and Betfair ambassador – Kevin Blake – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 2 at Aintree.
Fresh off the back of tipping the Scottish Grand National winner, Blake has put up a tantalising 254/1 double for the second day at Aintree today for punters to get stuck into.
Kevin Blake Tips – Friday 8th April 2022
Kevin Blake’s Grand National Festival Aintree Day 2 Horse Racing Tips
2.20 Betwat Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) – VINA ARDANZA @ 16/1 with 888Sport
Kevin Blake’s first tip of Day 2 at Aintree comes in the form of Vina Ardanza.
Having made a winning debut in a bumper at Ayr for Stuart Crawford, he changed hands and joined highly regarded trainer Gordon Elliott. He made a winning hurdling debut in a maiden at Thurles in November of last year, travelling smoothly and getting the better of a battle with Walnut Beach by a short-head.
Vina Ardanza seems sure to improve from his last couple of experiences and comes into this race fresher than most of the field. A flat two miles will suit andDavy Russell might well look to deliver him even later than he did at Naas. Blake thinks he is massively overpriced.
4.05 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) – PALMERS HILL @ 14/1 with 888Sport
Kevin Blake’s other fancy at a big price is the Jonjo O’Neill trained Palmers Hill in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase (16:05).
The nine-year-old has clearly been difficult to train given he has only had 11 starts on the racecourse in his life, but he has always looked to have the raw talent. That promise has quickly been realised since he has been sent chasing, with him winning a handicap chase at Wetherby in impressive style prior to running out the emphatic winner of a handicap chase at Ascot in December.
Both of those wins came at around 2m3f, but the way he shapes and even his form over hurdles suggests that this step up in trip will play to his strengths and could deliver a win for the O’Neill yard today at Aintree.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Kevin Blake Aintree Day 2 Betslip
Back Kevin Blake's Aintree Grand National Tips with an 888Sport £20 FREE BET:
Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner
With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back at recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.
For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either eight or nine years old.
We have a bundle of 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a bit of luck!
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)
- 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f (Live on ITV)
- 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m (Live on ITV)
- 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 4.05pm The Randox Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f (Live on ITV)
- 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 5.15pm The Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m (Live on ITV)
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f (Live on ITV)
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
