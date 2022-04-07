Tony Calvin Aintree Tips | Aintree Horse Racing Best Bets For Day Two

Another huge horse racing day this Friday as we head into the second day of the 3-day 2022 Aintree Grand National Festival – a cracking day of racing that includes two Grade One Marsh Chase (Melling Chase).



Here’s what Betfair’s Tony Calvin – is tipping as his best Aintree bets this Friday 8th April on the second day of the Aintree Grand National Festival.

Back Tony Calvin’s five Aintree Friday bets in an acca at a staggering 678,131/1 with Bet UK (clikc the bet slip below)

Tony Calvin’s Aintree Tips – Friday 8th April 2022



1.45 Aintree – NAVAJO PASS @ 25/1 with BetUK – The McCain yard love to have winners at Liverpool and they head here with their horses in good form. This 6 year-old beat Buveur D’Air back in Jan 21 – has lost his way a bit since but no shock to see him bounce back at a big price.

2.20 Aintree – FIRST STREET @ 7/2 with BetUK – All eyes will be on Henderson’s Jonbon here, but their other runner – First Street – might spoil the party. Was a solid second in the County Hurdle last time out ans is actually rated the same (147) to Jonbon.

4.05 Aintree – ROMAIN DE SENAM @45/1 with BetUK – The Pipe yard had a few winners yesterday at the away tracks in these colours so their horses are clearly in good form. Pulled up the last day at Uttoxeter in the Midlands National, but that was his first run for 339-days and first for the yard too. Low weight here and dropped in trip will help and expected to outrun his odds. Of the rest, I think Mac Tottie is also worth a small saver at a nice e/w price for a yard that have won this race in the past.

4.40 Aintree – GENTLEMAN AT ARMS @ 13/1 with BetUK – Fair 80-rated flat horse but is becoming a better hurdler. Won 2 of his 5 runs over hurdles now and was an easy winner at Huntingdon last time out. Will love the better ground and looks a tasty e/w price.

5.15 Aintree – HOMME PUBLIC @ 8/1 with BetUK – Heads here in great form after winning at Newcastle last time out. Up 8lbs for that win makes life a bit harder here but the cheekpieces are expected to help eke out a bit more and Toby Wynne takes off a handy 7lbs again.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Tony Calvin’s five Aintree Friday bets in an acca at a staggering 678,131/1 with Bet UK (clikc the bet slip below)

Back Tony Calvin’s Aintree Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Tony Calvin’s Aintree horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Aintree Grand National Tips

Today’s Aintree NAP

Today’s Aintree Trends

Today’s Aintree Banker Bets

Today’s Aintree Placepot Tips

Today’s Aintree Lucky 15 Tips

Today’s Best Horse Racing Bet

Rachael Blackmore Aintree rides today

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites for Aintree Day One

Best Grand National Betting Offers and Aintree Free Bets Day One

Aintree Best Bets From Leading Tipsters

Kevin Blake Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Templegate (The Sun) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Newsboy (The Mirror) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Ruby Walsh Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Matt Chapman Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Hugh Taylor Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Racing Blogger (Stephen Power) Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Aintree Horse Racing Tips

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: