Paul Kealy Aintree Tips | Aintree Best Horse Racing Bets For Day Two

We continue the Aintree Grand National Festival this Friday (8th April 2022). Some cracking races, including the Grade One Marsh Chase and Topham Chase over the National-style fences, so see what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post, is tipping at Aintree on day two.
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on day two at Aintree – Friday 8th April 2022.
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Friday 8th April 2022
Paul Kealy’s Aintree Day Two Horse Racing Tips
1.45 Aintree – PEKING ROSE @ 10/1 with BetUK – Consistent profile from the Fergal O’Brien yard. Second to the useful Gelino Bello last time and another solid run looks on the card with Paddy Brennan riding, who was on the scoresheet on day one.
3.30 Aintree – PAINT THE DREAM @ 18/1 with BetUK – Another Fergal O’Brien runner here that looks the valoue outside the warm favourite – Fakir D’Oudairies. Won well at Newbury the last day and is actually only rated 7lbs lower than the market leader Could go well at a big price.
4.05 Aintree – MISTER COFFEY – @ 13/2 with BetUK – The Henderson yard have a good record in this race – they are mob-handed again this time but this one looks their best chance. A good second at Cheltenham last time in the Kim Muir and a 4lb rise for that looks fair. Nico rides.
4.40 Aintree – CRYSTAL GLORY – @ 13/2 with BetUK – Ran Hillcrest to 8 lengths last time and even though that horse hasn’t franked the form since, this Nicky Richards runner is yet to finish out of the first two from 4 runs over hurdles. Trip and track will suit and will be fine on the ground.
5.15 Aintree – WHIZZ KID – @ 10/3 with BetUK – Easy winner the last twice. Upped in grade again here so more on his plate, but looks an exciting prospect for the Newland yard and it’s interesting they are jocking up the useul Cillin Leonard to help by claiming a handy 5lbs.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites for Aintree Day One
Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner
With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.
For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.
We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!
2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)
- 1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV
- 2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV
- 3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV
- 5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f
- 2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV
- 2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV
- 3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV
- 4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f
Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
- Aintree Festival Trends – DAY ONE