Soccer

Top 5 Sales In Arsenal History: Check Out Where Emile Smith Rowe Ranks

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe

Mikel Arteta has vowed to take Arsenal to the very top of English soccer, to make them Premier League champions for the first time in over two decades. The Gunners need to be ruthless and relentless to reach their goal, which means letting go of players who are not integral to the system, no matter how good they are.

On August 2, the North London club offloaded Emile Smith Rowe to Premier League side Fulham. The academy graduate had shown plenty of quality during his time with Arsenal, but he could not give attacking midfielder and captain of the team, Martin Odegaard, a run for his money. So, Arteta green-lit his sale, knowing Arsenal would be able to add 100% of his transfer fees to its coffers due to Smith Rowe’s homegrown status.

This is not the first time Arsenal has sold a high-potential player. The club has done it multiple times over the years, either to fund new signings or at the request of its players. Today, we will check out how much money Arsenal has made from these high-profile sales and where Smith Rowe ranks among the top five departures of all time. Let’s begin!

Valuation: CBS Sports Golazo

#5 Emile Smith Rowe: $34.6 million

Emile Smith Rowe Has Joined Fulham
Emile Smith Rowe Suffered Numerous Injuries During Arsenal Career

The fifth biggest sale in Arsenal history, Emile Smith Rowe has joined Fulham for a $34.6 million fee. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Cottagers.

As per Transfermarkt, Smith Rowe enrolled in Arsenal’s youth academy as a 10-year-old in 2010. He progressed through the youth teams and developed further through two loan spells — RB Leipzig and Huddersfield — before officially becoming a member of the Arsenal first team in August 2020. For the senior team, Smith Rowe played in 115 games in all competitions, scoring 18 times and providing 13 assists. The tally would have been much higher had his progression not been hampered due to injuries.

#4 Cesc Fabregas: $37 million

Cesc Fabregas Left Arsenal For Barcelona In 2011
Cesc Fabregas Is Arsenal’s Youngest-Ever First-Team Player

In fourth place, we have one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard, who came on his own during his eight-season stay at Arsenal, left the club for his boyhood team Barcelona in August 2011. The Gunners got a respectable $37 million fee out of his transfer.

Fabregas joined Arsenal U18 from Barca U16 in September 2003. A month later, on October 28, 2003, he made his debut for the senior team, becoming Arsenal’s youngest-ever first-team player. He was only 16 years and 177 days old when he lined up to make his League Cup debut against Rotherham United. Arsenal officially inducted him into the senior team in July 2004.

Before his departure to Barcelona, Fabregas played 303 games for the North London powerhouse, scoring 57 times, claiming 95 assists, and winning an FA Cup and an FA Community Shield.

At Barcelona, Fabregas scored 42 goals and provided 50 assists in 151 games, winning the La Liga title and a Copa del Rey, among other accolades.

#3 Alexis Sanchez: $37 million

Alexis Sanchez Had a Poor Run At Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez Was A Force To Be Reckoned With At Arsenal

Shocking the world, Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal’s bitter rivals Manchester United in a huge $37 million move in January 2018. This transfer came on the back of his glorious three-and-a-half-year spell at Arsenal. The Chilean, who is currently without a club, played 166 games for the Gunners, bagging 80 goals and 43 assists. He won two FA Cups and three FA Community Shields at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United expected Sanchez to hit similar heights at Old Trafford. However, that did not turn out to be the case. He struggled to keep himself fit, which impacted his confidence and consequently his performance. He spent only one-and-a-half seasons at Man Utd, scoring five goals and claiming nine assists in 45 games across competitions.

#2 Nicolas Anelka: $38.1 million

Nicolas Anelka Showed Fine Form At Arsenal
Nicolas Anelka Left Real Madrid After Just One Season

A renowned club-hopper, Nicolas Anelka, earned Arsenal $38.1 million in transfer fees when he joined Real Madrid in July 1999. He had joined the Gunners for a mere $826k from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in February 1997.

Anelka had a fine spell at Arsenal, hitting the apex of his powers in the 1998-99 season. He scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 46 matches that term, emerging as one of the best players in England. Real Madrid bought him for a then-record fee (for Arsenal) in the summer of 1999, but the move turned out to be a disaster for both parties. So, after only one season in the Spanish capital, during which he scored seven times in 33 games, Anelka left Madrid for PSG.

#1 Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain: $41.4 million

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain Left Gunners For Liverpool In 2017
Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain Won 6 Trophies At Arsenal

At the summit sits Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, whom Arsenal sold to Liverpool for a $41.4 million fee in August 2017. Chamberlain had spent six years in North London before the switch. The versatile forward-turned-midfielder played 198 matches for the Gunners, scoring 20 times and providing 28 assists. His heroics helped Arsenal to three FA Cups and three FA Community Shields.

Chamberlain enjoyed an even better spell at Liverpool. During his six-year stay at Anfield Stadium, the 30-year-old scored 18 goals in 146 games, winning the Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, among other honors.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Manchester United Swap Deal
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United and PSG In Talks Over Blockbuster Swap Deal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
“We’ll be a better team” – Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Summer Plans As Dani Olmo Transfer Nears
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested his club will not go after new midfielders after finalizing Dani Olmo’s transfer from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Flick believes the Blaugrana has many…

Pep Guardiola And Julian Alvarez At Manchester City
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses How Pep Guardiola Could Deal With Julian Alvarez Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester City may not go for an out-and-out striker to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Julian Alvarez. The Italian journalist feels Pep Guardiola could opt…

Arsenal Star Emile Smith Rowe
Soccer
Top 5 Sales In Arsenal History: Check Out Where Emile Smith Rowe Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It was a difficult decision, but 100% the right one” – Chelsea Star Insists Snubbing Liverpool Was The Right Call For Him
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
“I think it’s all negotiation” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Plays Down Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Chelsea Ace Gallagher
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Conor Gallagher Is Set To Board Flight To Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 06 2024
Arrow to top