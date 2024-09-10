The San Francisco 49ers eased to a week 1 victory over the Jets in Monday night football, without last year’s offensive player of the season, Christian McCaffrey, who watched on with an injury.

49ers Ease Past Jets In Week 1 Win

Although they started off slow, the San Francisco 49ers picked up pace quick against the Jets and they looked back to their very bets by the end in a comfortable 32-19 victory.

Jordan Mason and Deebo Samuel scored the touchdowns for San Francisco, with six out of six field goals for Jake Moody in a good night for the kicker.

Aaron Rodgers did finally record his first Jets touchdown, a whole 52 weeks after the NFL veteran made his debut for New York before tearing his ACL.

AARON RODGERS’ FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A JET ✈️ pic.twitter.com/U7gxy4E04p — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2024

As well as his touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, Rodgers did also record an interception in the second half with a sharp Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles catch turning the ball over.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave up on the game with just over four minutes left to play, deciding to put backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in for Rodgers who was rested.

Christian McCaffrey Misses Week 1

It is no secret that Christian McCaffrey has been nursing a calf injury during the offseason and he was forced to watch on from the sidelines on Monday night.

Without McCaffrey though, the 49ers didn’t struggle. Backup running back Jordan Mason had the game of his life, with 147 rushing yards off 28 carries as well as a touchdown to put the icing on the cake.

It is hard to believe that Mason will ever get as many minutes as he did this week when McCaffrey returns, but the running back certainly made a statement of intent in week 1.

49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, insisted after the match that Mason knew he would be starting as early as Friday night, but when the running back was asked in his press conference he seemed annoyed and declined to answer.

Jordan Mason was upset during the postgame press conference After the game he told reporters that he was told he was going to start on Friday. Kyle Shanahan was asked about this and said that this wasn’t true. This was Mason after all of that: https://t.co/UA4yAuMzQp pic.twitter.com/zsApKlYOIv — Kevin Krueger (@kevinkruegs) September 10, 2024

If Mason did find out on Friday that he would be starting, MCaffrey’s injury may be more serious than first thought. There is currently no timeline on McCaffrey’s injury status, but he is expected to return next weekend against the Vikings.