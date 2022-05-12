Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Thursday 12th May

Tony Calvin Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022
- 3.00 York: WHAT’S THE STORY @ 8/1 (e/w) with BoyleSports
- 3.00 York: TRAIS FLUORS @ 8/1 (e/w) with BoyleSports
- 3.35 York: EL BODEGON @ 3/1 with BoyleSports
- 3.35 York: ROYAL PATRONAGE @ 6/1 with BoyleSports
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
CD winner that will be spot on for this after two runs this season at Doncaster and Kempton. Dropped to a mark of 97, which is looking well treated based on the fact he was as high as 106 this time last year.
10th of 15 last time at Thirsk but was only beaten 3 1/2 lengths that day and also didn’t get the best of runs so would have got a lot closer too. Looking well-treated on older for of a year ago too – rated 87 now and had been 106 last March.
Beat recent Leopardstown Derby Trial winner and now Epsom Derby favourite – Stone Age – last time in France. Therefore, the form is rock solid and can also be expected to be even stronger with another winter on his back. Any rain would be a plus.
Course winner that blew away the cobwebs the last day at HQ but was also highly-tried there in the G1 2000 Guineas. Was only beaten just over 6 lengths in the end but bet the Guineas winner in the Royal Lodge Stakes (G2) last season and the step up to 1m2f looks within range.
