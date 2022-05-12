Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 12 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Thursday, 12 May, is FORBEARANCE. She contests the second race at York in the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes over 1m2f56y (2.25). Mrs Jessica Harrington’s horse looks well worth backing with Shane Foley taking the reigns at sweet 11/2 odds.

325 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Trained over in Ireland, Forbearance is handled by horse racing trainer Mrs Jessica Harrington, who is highly regarded as one of the best trainers in the business in both National Hunt and flat racing. Forbearance boasts some decent form with three wins and two third place finishes in her last five starts. Forbearance is thus our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Forbearance win?

Rated officially at 107, this 5-year-old mare has shown some real promise in her short yet successful horse racing career so far. Last time out, she won impressively at Newmarket in a Class 1 on good to firm ground, similar to what today’s turf is likely to be. This was her fourth win of 2021, and third in the last four months, showing that this mare was hitting some incredible form before coming into the winter.

That last run at Newmarket was almost eight months ago, so Forbearance comes to York today incredibly fresh but still in good form based of her last five races and runs last year. She wasn’t overly fancied on UK betting sites in her last run of 2021 (which she won at 4/1) or when she won prior to that in August, priced as an outsider at 12/1 but winning emphatically around the same race course as today, which bodes well for Forbearance.

Today’s horse racing NAP back after almost eight months and looking to pick up where she left off

A mark of 107 doesn’t look beyond her by any means, running off a steady 9st 2lbs which is a drop of one pound from her last run at Newmarket and five pounds less than when she won around this track last time. For us at SportsLens, it seems the handicappers may have missed a trick here.

Horse and jockey have ran as a pair before so this partnership could continue to be a successful and fruitful one. It was today’s jockey, Sean Foley, who was in the saddle for that victory at the end of September last time out, as well as when Forbearance won in June over in Northern Ireland at Down Royal. Horse racing betting sites may underestimate her as she has had a long layoff and is up against some stellar horses in the field today, but we think she has every chance.

This will be Forbearance’s first run over the ten furlong distance since she ran at Sligo in May last year, in which she looked supremely comfortable and had plenty of gas down the final stretch. This step back in trip could play into her hands, as she is used to 1m4f runs at the least.

As Forbearance has ran over various distances and won last time out as well as winning around this exact track in June 2021, she just had to be our horse racing NAP this Thursday. A £10 on the nose punt on her with 888Sport will return £65 if she wins. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with this wager.

109 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are all the details of the new customer betting offer at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with them.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill and Paysafecard as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has this covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager just £10 on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. This is how to claim the offer in six easy steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

368 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: