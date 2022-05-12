York Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Thursday 12th May

It’s the second day of the three-day York Dante Meeting this Thursday with the Dante Stakes (3:35) one of the highlight races. The ITV4 cameras are also heading to the Knavesmire again to take in the first five races. Andy Newton picks out four horses to add to your York Lucky 15 bet slips.



Yesterday – Gaasee (6/4), Emily Upjohn (4/7) and Samburu (4/5) gave us three winners from the four.

Back today's York Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 136.5/1 with Fitzdares

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

NOON STAR @ 3/1 with Fitzdares – 2.25 York



Top jockey Ryan Moore rode Ville De Grace (also trained by Stoute) last time so the fact he switches to Noon Star looks interesting. Yes, Moore also rode this Stoute runner last time to win at Nottingham in April and with that run coming off a 313 day break should also be a lot fitter for it. Stoute won the race 12 months ago too and with Moore in the plate this one gets the call of their two in the race.

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden team up here with a promising colt that holds a Epsom Derby entry for next month too. He’s improving with each race and comes here having won his last two. The last of those was an easy win at Leicester – making all to win by a comfortable 1 1/2 lengths. He can go well to adding to the yards wins in this race in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

KING OF BAVARIA @ 7/4 with Fitzdares – 4.10 York



Looks a nice sprinter in the making for the Aidan O’Brien yard. A winner of his first two starts in Ireland and not disgraced last time with a fourth in a Listed event at Navan. Took a bit of a hold that day so the drop back to 5f will help and looks another good chance for the in-form Ryan Moore on the afternoon.

Second in the mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. A rare runner on the flat for trainer Nicky Henderson, but in this stayers’ race they look to have a leading chance with this 7 year-old mare. She heads here having won 3 of her 4 starts on the flat and Ryan Moore, who was on last time at Newbury, remains in the saddle. Up just 6lbs from that last run doesn’t look enough to stop her progress.

Back today's York Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 136.5/1 with Fitzdares

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

