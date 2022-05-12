Tom Segal York Horse Racing Tips | Pricewise Best Bets for Thu 12th May

Tom Segal Pricewise Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022

CD winner that wasn’t beaten far in the Lincoln on his first run back. Since run well at at Kempton and off a mark of 97 is very well handicapped on form of a year ago when rated 106.

Blew away the cobwebs last time at Newbury on first run back but still ran a respectable 4th of 17 that day. Up just a pound and with only 8 career runs (4 wins) looks the sort to have more to come.

Course winner that was a fair 8th in the 2000 Guineas last time out. Looks well worth a step up in trip and breeding suggests he could improve for the longer trip too. Will be fitter than last time and a decent run looks on that cards.

