Tom Segal York Horse Racing Tips | Pricewise Best Bets for Thu 12th May

Tom Segal Pricewise Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022
- 3.00 York: WHAT’S THE STORY @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
- 3.00 York: ISLA KAI @ 9/2 with Fitzdares
- 3.35 York: ROYAL PARTRONAGE @ 11/2 with Fitzdares
Tom Segal (Pricewise) Best Bets
CD winner that wasn’t beaten far in the Lincoln on his first run back. Since run well at at Kempton and off a mark of 97 is very well handicapped on form of a year ago when rated 106.
Blew away the cobwebs last time at Newbury on first run back but still ran a respectable 4th of 17 that day. Up just a pound and with only 8 career runs (4 wins) looks the sort to have more to come.
Course winner that was a fair 8th in the 2000 Guineas last time out. Looks well worth a step up in trip and breeding suggests he could improve for the longer trip too. Will be fitter than last time and a decent run looks on that cards.
