Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back Magisterial At York On Thursday

Popular jockey Frankie Dettori is back in action at York this Thursday on the second day of their 3-day Dante Meeting. He’s only got one ride but it’s in the main race of the day, the Dante Stakes (3:35) – so, let’s take a look at the pocket Italian’s mount in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with FITZDARES to use on this week’s races at York.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Frankie Dettori’s York Rides – Thursday12th May 2022

3.35 York: MAGISTERIAL @ 11/4 with Fitzdares – Just the one ride for Frankie Dettori at York on Thursday, but it’s in the big race of the day – the Dante Stakes.

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden hook up here with a promising colt that holds a Epsom Derby entry for next month too. He’s improving with each race and comes here having won his last two. The last of those was an easy win at Leicester – making all to win by a comfortable 1 1/2 lengths. He can go well to adding to the yards wins in this race in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks runners & riders

Back Frankie Dettori’s only ride of the day – MAGISTERIAL – at York races on Thursday with Fitzdares @ 11/4 for £10 and return £37.50 (click the bet slip below)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

Today’s Placepot Tips from York

Today’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 York Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Dante Stakes Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of this week’s races at York – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

2022 York Dante Meeting Race Times and Names

Thursday 12th May 2022

1:50

Paddy Power ‘Making Flat Less Flat’ Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV4

Paddy Power ‘Making Flat Less Flat’ Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV4 2:25 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2½f ITV4

3:00 – Paddy Power Hambleton Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2½f ITV4

4:10 – British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 5f ITV4

4:45 – Frank Whittle Partnership EBFstallions.com Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

5:20 – Fidomoney Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 2m½f RTV

More York Horse Racing Free Bets