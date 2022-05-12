Horse Racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up in the Scottish highlands and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a great day for us yesterday as our NAP, My Lady Grey, romped home at Newton Abbot to win at a tasty price of 9/2, here are our fancies for Thursday from the horse racing world.

The meetings from York, Salisbury and Perth all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Clonmel, Newmarket and Fontwell get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Salisbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.25pm at Clonmel.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from York and one from Salisbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Salisbury, Perth, Clonmel, Newmarket and Fontwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – RAASEL @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet – 1.50 York



Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race at York in this Class 2 Handicap over five furlongs, where we have selected Raasel for Michael Appleby and James Doyle to triumph.

Coming here with six wins in his last seven starts, this 5-year-old has looked exceptional since moving from the all-weather racing to the flat turf in September last year. Since then, he hasn’t looked back and has claimed almost £70,000 in prize money. Raasel‘s last run was just two weeks ago where he won by a head at Goodwood, but ran a splendid race.

That was only his second race in Class 2 company and he performed well, so we can se Raasel producing more of the same and picking up his eighth flat turf win here today at York.

NEXT BEST – MADAME AMBASSADOR @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet – 2.05 Salisbury

For our Next Best bet of the day on Thursday 12th May, we have selected Madame Ambassador for Charlie and Mark Johnston to romp to victory in this the third race from Salisbury.

Coming here boasting some impressive form, Madame Ambassador hasn’t finished in worse than fourth place in her seven race starts, and has one win to her name too over the same distance as today’s run. Ben Curtis takes the reigns today and will be hopeful of producing a big race from this 3-year-old filly.

Here at SportsLens, we think Madame Ambassador has what it takes to step up in class and claim her second victory as a race horse this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Salisbury, Perth, Clonmel, Newmarket and Fontwell on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Raasel (NAP) @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.25 Forbearance @ 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.00 Lightening Company @ 8/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.35 Magisterial @ 7/2 with LiveScore Bet

4.10 Get Ahead @ 10/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.45 Match Play @ 9/2 with LiveScore Bet

5.20 Ahorsewithnoname @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Headora @ 13/2 with LiveScore Bet

1.30 Remarkable Force @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.05 Madame Ambassador (NB) @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.35 Missed The Cut @ 10/11 with LiveScore Bet

3.10 Take My Chances @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.45 After Eight @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.18 Cityjet @ 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

Perth Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Sanosuke @ 12/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.45 Champagnesuperover @ 7/4 with LiveScore Bet

3.20 Cilaos Glace @ 7/2 with LiveScore Bet

3.55 Notre Pari @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.25 Kayfast Warrior @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.55 Fourth Of July @ 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

5.30 Durragh @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

Clonmel Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Cottie @ 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

5.00 Flaming Moon @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

5.35 Saga Aravis @ 11/2 with LiveScore Bet

6.10 Lieutenant Highway @ 10/3 with LiveScore Bet

6.45 Arycan @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

7.20 Buto @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

7.55 Ciankyle @ 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

8.25 Saylavee @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Indian Dream @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

5.25 Lucia Joy @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

6.00 Victoria Grove @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

6.35 Alpha King @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

7.10 Aimeric @ 5/6 with LiveScore Bet

7.45 Haunted Dream @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

8.20 Giewont @ 11/2 with LiveScore Bet

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

4.37 Wicked West @ 4/7 with LiveScore Bet

5.10 Hilltown @ 9/2 with LiveScore Bet

5.45 Mickyh @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

6.20 Court Royale @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

6.55 Beholden @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

7.30 Tel’Art @ 11/4 with LiveScore Bet

8.05 Midnight Centurion @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change