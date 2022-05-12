Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Thursday 12th May

Another decent horse racing day in prospect with the second day of the York Dante Festival taking centre stage – the Dante Stakes one of the feature races to look forward to on the Knavesmire. We’ve also supporting cards at Salisbury and Perth in the afternoon, plus evening action at Fontwell and Newmarket.



With that in mind, Andy Newton’s picked out his value each-way horse racing tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at York races.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Thursday 12th May

3.00 York: BRUNCH @ 8/1 with Fitzdares

This Micheal Dods-trained 5 year-old was a neck runner up in this race 12 months ago but fluffed the start a bit that day so probably would have won with a better first half of the race and looks an interesting runner to go well again.

Yes, he’s rated 3lbs higher this time but since running in this last year went onto win a Listed race at Pontefract last July and has returned well with a fair third in the G3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at HQ last month.

He’s got topweight of 9-12 now back into a handicap so will need to lump that burden but he’s got that because he’s rated the best horse in the race (104). He’s also a proven CD winner at the track with track stats that read 1-1-2-7 – that recent 7th was run over 1m1f in a G3 so had excuses.

A £5 e/w bet on BRUNCH @ 8/1 with Fitzdares will return £45.00 – click the bet slip below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Join Fitzdares Today and Claim Your £30 FREE BET to Use On Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip

Back today’s each-way ‘tip of the day’ with Fitzdares and also get a £30 FREE BET, when you bet £30 (or more) on your first bet, plus get up to a 25% bonus on all multi horse racing bets.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

Today’s Placepot Tips from York

Today’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 York Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Dante Stakes Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets