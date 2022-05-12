Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Thursday 12th May

Paul Kealy Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022
- 1.50 York: DIGITAL @ 13/2 (e/w) with BoyleSports
- 1.50 York: ALLIGATOR ALLEY @ 6/1 (e/w) with BoyleSports
- 3.00 York: ISLA KAI @ 7/2 with BoyleSports
- 3.35 York: ROYAL PARTONAGE @ 11/2 (e/w) with BoyleSports
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Best Bets
Promising 3rd last time at Newbury on his first run back – only beaten 1 1/4 lengths. Same mark here and has run well here at York in the past.
CD winner for the David O’Meara yard that won this in 2015. Consistent sprinter that has hit the top three 5 times from 9 runs and did well on stable debut (3rd Wolves) after coming from the Joseph O’Brien yard in the winter.
Useful miler in the making – only had the 8 runs but has won 4 of those. Returned last month with a nice fourth (of 17) at Newbury and with the expected improvement will be hard to keep out of things here.
Fair return run in the 2000 Guineas last month (8th) – stepping up in trip here will suit and is a past course winner. Rated the same as one of the leading fanies El Bodegon and has plenty of experience with 5 runs.
