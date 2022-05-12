Templegate York Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Thursday 12th May

Templegate Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022

Beat last weekend’s Leopardstown Derby Trial winner and new Epsom Derby favourite – Stone Age – last season on last outing in France. Expected to be stronger for another winter on his back and looks a high-class middle distance performer in the making.

Fast-improving sprinter that won with a bit more in-hand at Goodwood than the winnng margin of a head suggests. James Doyle rode that day and remains in the saddle too. Has won 7 of his 9 race on the turf now and a 7lb rise might not be enough to stop his progess up the ranks.

Other Templegate York Horse Racing Tips (Thursday 12th May 2022)

2.25 York: FORBEARANCE @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

3.00 York: BRUNCH @ 8/1 with Fitzdares

4.10 York: KING OF BAVARIA @ 7/4 with Fitzdares

4.45 York: OH SWEET TABU @ 17/2 with Fitzdares

5.20 York: RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

