Templegate York Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Thursday 12th May

Templegate Tips – Thursday 12th May 2022
- 3.35 York: EL BODEGON (NAP) @ 3/1 with Fitzdares
- 1.50 York: RAASEL (NB) @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
- 3.35 York: EL BODEGON (NAP) @ 3/1 with Fitzdares
Beat last weekend’s Leopardstown Derby Trial winner and new Epsom Derby favourite – Stone Age – last season on last outing in France. Expected to be stronger for another winter on his back and looks a high-class middle distance performer in the making.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
- 1.50 York: RAASEL (NB) @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Fast-improving sprinter that won with a bit more in-hand at Goodwood than the winnng margin of a head suggests. James Doyle rode that day and remains in the saddle too. Has won 7 of his 9 race on the turf now and a 7lb rise might not be enough to stop his progess up the ranks.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks, runners & riders
Other Templegate York Horse Racing Tips (Thursday 12th May 2022)
2.25 York: FORBEARANCE @ 5/1 with Fitzdares
3.00 York: BRUNCH @ 8/1 with Fitzdares
4.10 York: KING OF BAVARIA @ 7/4 with Fitzdares
4.45 York: OH SWEET TABU @ 17/2 with Fitzdares
5.20 York: RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Bet Templegate Tips
Click the slip below to back Templegate’s two best (NAP/NB) in a DOUBLE @ 19/1 with Fitzdares
Other Horse Racing Tips
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
Today’s Placepot Tips from York
Today’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 York Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends
Dante Stakes Trends and Tips
Frankie Dettori York Rides Today
York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers
Templegate York Horse Racing Tips
Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips
Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips
Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips
York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets