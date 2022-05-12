Dante Stakes Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Thursday’s York Race

Last year we saw Godolphin’s Hurricane Lane win the Dante Stakes at York and then go onto run a decent third in the Epsom Derby – while in the last 19 runnings the Dante Stakes has produced four Derby winners. So, to help you find the winner, Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Dante Stakes trends and tips for the 3:35 contest.



Did You Know? – 13 of the last 19 Dante Stakes winners returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting, while 17 of the last 19 winners went into run in the Epsom Derby (4 winners)

Find The Winner Of York’s Dante Stakes With Our Key Trends

3.35 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 1m2f88y ITV4

17/19 – Winners that went onto run in the Epsom Derby (4 won)

15/19 – Finished third or better last time out

13/19 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

13/19 – Had a previous race that season

12/19 – Won their previous race

10/19 – Went onto be placed in the Epsom Derby

5/19 – Had won over 1m2f before

4/19 – Went onto win the Epsom Derby

4/19 – Winning favourites

3/19 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien (won it 4 times in all)

3/19 – Won by trainer Sir Michael Stoute (won it 6 times in all)

3/19 – Won by jockey Ryan Moore

3/19 – Trained by John Gosden (3 of last 7 runnings)

3/19 – Ridden by William Buick

2/19 – Trained by Mark Johnston (2 of last 5)

2/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

1/19 – Had run at York before

0/19 – Winners from stall 2

Just 2 winning favourites in the last 14 runnings

Golden Horn (2015) was the last Dante winner to go onto win the Epsom Derby

Dante Stakes Tips and Best Bets

Trainer James Ferguson has a nice horse on his hands in El Bodegon, who is sure to be popular when punters see that his last run in October was a 1 1/2 length beating of last Sunday’s easy winner of the Leopardstown Derby Trial – Stone Age.

However, that win came on very soft ground and even though that form has been given a huge boost this 3 year-old colt is yet to race on ground quicker than good-to-soft – that would be the worry.

We can’t ignore anything trainer Aidan O’Brien runs at the moment – he mopped up most of the big races at Chester last week and already holds a big hand in the Epsom Derby betting market. He runs Bluegrass here, with Ryan Moore riding. But he was only third last time out at Leopardstown and has so far been unplaced in both runs over 1m2f.

Masekela, for Andrew Balding, has a Derby entry and showed decent form as a 2 year-old last season, but the worry for him and also Royal Partronage, who beat him at HQ last Sept, is getting this longer trip.

So, the two that look the most likely to fight this out are the Gosden runner- Magisterial and the Stoute-trained Desert Crown.

The once-raced Desert Crown is @ 6/1 with William Hill for the Derby and already has a tall reputation even after just the one run and win. That came at Nottingham last November, but it was an eye-catching 5 1/2 length success. The small worry though is that came on soft ground and he’s also not had a run since – whereas, most of his main rivals have been on the track in the last month or so.

We’ve also only seen 2 winning Dante Stakes favourites in the last 14 runnings, which would be a negative for Desert Crown if he keeps his position at the head of the market.

So, the pick is the Frankel colt – MAGISTERIAL @ 7/2 with William Hill. He will be popular with Frankie Dettori also riding and he returned last month with a nice win at Leicester. He’s @ 25/1 with William Hill for the Epsom Derby – odds that will disappear if he can win this.

He’s clearly an improving sort and with three career runs is a fair bit more experienced than Desert Crown (1 run). He also looked to have a bit up his sleeve last time at Leicester and even though this is a big step up in grade he’s got powerful connections that feel he’s up to the task.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Recent Dante Stakes Winners

2021 – HURRICANE LANE (5/1)

2020 – THUNDEROUS (13/2)

2019 – TELECASTER (7/1)

2018 – ROARING LION (3/1 fav)

2017 – PERMIAN (10/1)

2016 – WINGS OF DESIRE (9/1)

2015 – GOLDEN HORN (4/1)

2014 – THE GREY GATSBY (9/1)

2013 – LIBERTARIAN (33/1)

2012 – BONFIRE (3/1)

2011 – CARLTON HOUSE (11/4)

2010 – CAPE BLANCO (9/2)

2009 – BLACK BEAR ISLAND (12/1)

2008 – TARTAN BEARER (10/1)

2007 – AUTHORIZED (10/11 fav)

Watch Hurricane Lane Winning The 2021 Dante Stakes at York

