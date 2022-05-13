Top flat horse racing action this midweek at York racecourse for their three-day Dante Festival. They get going on Wednesday and end of Friday with Dante Stakes, Musidora Stakes and Yorkshire Cup three highlights.
So, to help you enjoy the action at this midweek’s York Dante Meeting, here at SportsLens we’ve put together the best bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets that you can take advantage of over the three-day meeting at the York races today.
Best York Dante Meeting Betting Offers and Free Bets
How To Claim Your York Dante Meeting Free Bets
- Pick one (or more) of the top bookmakers from our lists on this page (click on link)
- Then, simply fill out their quick, safe and secure registration form
- Just, deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below) and your bookmaker free bets will then be added to your account.
Top York Horse Racing Betting Offers
Fitzdares York Dante Meeting Horse Racing Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
It couldn’t be any easier to claim this cracking welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at this week’s York races if you wanted.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
How to claim the York Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
William Hill York Dante Meeting Free Bet Offer: £30 in York Races Free Bets
William Hill are one of the biggest names in betting and on horse racing. William Hill have been an industry leading player in the bookmaking arena since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can trust ahead of this week’s 3-day York Dante Meeting (Weds-Fri) and one that have a large array of sports betting markets to pick from.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
LiveScore Bet: York Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet offer new customers £10 and get £20 free bet, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet York Horse Racing Free Bet (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
BoyleSports York Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a cracking one, giving you the opportunity to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing this week at the York Dante Meeting this week.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other benefits of joining Boylesports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Virgin Bet York Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get £20 in free bets for this week’s York Dante Meeting by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How to claim the York Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
888Sport York Horse Racing Free Bets: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)
Secure a £30 free bet to use on the 2022 York Dante Meeting with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
Betfred York Dante Meeting Free Bet Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For This Week’s Races At York
It couldn’t be easier to claim this week’s York horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
bet365 York Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The York Races
bet365 a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the horse racing at York this week.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the races at York this week.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 York Horse Racing Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet365.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
BetUK York Dante Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For the York races
BetUK are one of the main bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but one you can certainly trust and one that has a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at this week’s York Dante Meeting.
New customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the York races today.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
How to use these York Dante Festival Bookmaker Free Bets
As soon your bookmaker FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker site – including this week’s 3-day York Dante Meeting (11th, 12th & 13th May)
Over the meeting there are cracking races to look forward to that include the Dante Stakes (Thurs), Yorkshire Cup (Fri) and the Musidora Stakes (Weds) – a race the Aidan O’Brien-trained Snowfall won 12 months ago before going onto win the the Epsom Oaks.
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 York Dante Meeting this week (Weds-Fri) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
2022 York Dante Meeting Race Times and Names
Wednesday 11th May 2022
- 1:50 – Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV4
- 2:25 – Churchill Tyres Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f ITV4
- 3:00 – 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4
- 3:35 – Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2½f ITV4
- 4:10 – Paddy Power ‘Here For The Craic’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 7f ITV4
- 4:45 – Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m4f RTV
- 5:15 – British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f RTV
Thursday 12th May 2022
- 1:50 – Paddy Power ‘Making Flat Less Flat’ Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV4
- 2:25 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2½f ITV4
- 3:00 – Paddy Power Hambleton Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 3:35 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2½f ITV4
- 4:10 – British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 5f ITV4
- 4:45 – Frank Whittle Partnership EBFstallions.com Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV
- 5:20 – Fidomoney Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 2m½f RTV
Friday 13th May 2022
- 1:50 – Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV4
- 2:25 – Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes (The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
- 3:00 – Paddy Power “I Love Steak” Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m2½f ITV4
- 3:35 – Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4
- 4:10 – Paddy Power “Fill Thi Boots” Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m4f ITV4
- 4:45 – Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f RTV
- 5:20 – Longines Irish Champions Weekend Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f RTV
More York Horse Racing Free Bets
