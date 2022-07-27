Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – July 28th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found Goodwood winner THE PLATINUM QUEEN on Wednesday and has four selections across three races on Thursday, July 28th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

400 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

GOODWOOD 4.10

TRUE STATESMAN & CENTRE COURT (system – Johnston-trained, Class 2 Goodwood handicaps, 7f+)

Since the beginning of 2012, backing all Charlie & Mark Johnston-trained runners in Class 2 handicaps at Goodwood, over trips of 7f or further, regardless of whether it was at Glorious Goodwood or another meeting, would have found 37 winners from 237 bets (prior to Wednesday’s racing) for a profit of £98.65 to a £1 level stake at SP. He has both TRUE STATESMAN and CENTRE COURT in this 7f nursery, and both can be supported each-way.

GALWAY 5.05

SHEWEARSITWELL (system – Galway Festival, front two in the betting last time out)

Those who started as favourite or second favourite in their prep race have won nine of the last ten Galway Hurdles. Seven-year-olds have also fared well and course winner SHEWEARSITWELL qualifies on both counts. She was the 100-30 second favourite when fifth in Grade 3 company at Tipperary last time and looks sure to appreciate the big field/strong pace scenario on her handicap debut.

EPSOM 7.00

SYDNEY MEWS (system – New Bay 2yos, 7f+, turf)

Progeny of the sire New Bay have a 25 from 104 record when racing over 7f or further on turf and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £42.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. SYDNEY MEWS finished a creditable fourth at Newmarket on her debut earlier this month despite displaying obvious signs of inexperience and can go three places better tonight.

243 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing NAP Of The Day – Wednesday 27th July

Goodwood ITV Racing Tips and Trends – Wednesday 27th July

Goodwood Placepot Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Each-Way Betting Tip – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Kevin Blake’s Best Five Glorious Goodwood Bets

Andrew Mount’s Best Bets – Wednesday 27th July

Glorious Goodwood Quiz – Test Your Goodwood Knowledge

Existing Customer Free Bets On Wednesday 27th July

Galway Plate Tips and Trends – Wednesday 27th July

Galway Festival Tips – Wednesday 27th July

Horse Racing Tips For All UK/Ire Races Today – Wednesday 27th July

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 25th July 2022.

Related