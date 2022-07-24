Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News glorious goodwood quiz test your goodwood horse racing knowledge

Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Updated

20 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
glorious goodwood crowd

We’ve compiled twelve Glorious Goodwood quiz questions to test your knowledge ahead of the upcoming 2022 five-day meeting, whick kicks-off on Tuesday 26th July. So dust down your panama hats and get the strawberries and cream in the fridge – Okay, it’s only a bit of fun, but this will hopefully get you in the mood for one of the horse racing highlights on the calendar.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races Today – The Latest Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

2022 Glorious Goodwood Quiz – How Many Can You Get Correct?

See below our 12 Glorious Goodwood questions – how many can you get right? (no cheating, or Googling!!) Plus, send on to your horse racing buddies and see if you can beat their score.

(Answers at the bottom of this page)

Scoring: 
0-4: Your Glorious Goodwood Knowledge Needs A Lot Of Work
5-8: A Solid Effort, But Certainly Some Room For Improvement
9-12: You’re A Glorious Goodwood Geek……We Take Our Panama Hat Off To You!

  1. What Year Was The First Public Race Meeting Held At Goodwood?
  2. Who Owns The Goodwood Estate?
  3. Which Famous Mark Johnston-trained Horse Won The Goodwood Cup Three Times In the 1990’s?
  4. Which Is The Only Horse To Win The Sussex Stakes Twice?
  5. How Many Times Has Frankie Dettori Won The Goodwood Cup?
  6. How Many Different Horses Have Won The Goodwood Cup Since 2015?
  7. Name The 2013 Goodwood Cup Winner That Former England Footballer – Michael Owen – Part-Owned?
  8. How Many Group One Races Are Held Over The 5-Day Glorious Goodwood Meeting?
  9. Which Jockey That Was Associated With The Richard Hannon Yard And Is Now A Trainer Has Won The Stewards’ Cup The Most Times?
  10. Which Henry Cecil-trained Filly Won The Nassau Stakes Three Times In-a-row Between 2009 and 2011?
  11. What Is The Longest Race (Distance) At The Glorious Goodwood Meeting?
  12. Which Trainer Has Won The Sussex Stakes The Most Times?

(Answers at the bottom of this page)

RELATED: Frankie Dettori Loses 2022 Goodwood Cup Stradivarius Ride to Andrea Atzeni

goodwood 2

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV
  • 4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
  • 5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV
  • 3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV
  • 4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV
  • 5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV
  • 5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV
  • 2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
  • 3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022
  • 1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV
  • 4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Watch Trueshan Winning The 2021 Goodwood Cup

 

Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge – The Answers

  1. 1802
  2. The Duke Of Richmond
  3. Double Trigger
  4. Frankel (2011 & 2012)
  5. 5 Times – Kayf Tara (1999), Schiaparelli (2009), Opinion Poll (2011), Stradivarius (2019, 2020)
  6. Three – Big Orange (2 wins), Stradivarius (4 wins), Trueshan (1 win)
  7. Brown Panther (2013)
  8. Three (Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes
  9. Richard Hughes (4 wins) – Shikari’s Son (1995), Harmonic Way (1999), Tayseer (2000), Intrinsic (2014)
  10. Midday
  11. Goodwood Handicap, Friday 29th July (2m 4 1/2f)
  12. Henry Cecil (7 wins) – Bolkonski (1975), Wollow (1976), Kris (1979), Distant View (1994), Ali-Royal (1997), Frankel (2011, 2012)

Scoring: 
0-4: Your Glorious Goodwood Knowledge Needs A Lot Of Work
5-8: A Solid Effort, But Certainly Some Room For Improvement
9-12: You’re A Glorious Goodwood Geek……We Take Our Panama Hat Off To You!

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
618 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens