Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

We’ve compiled twelve Glorious Goodwood quiz questions to test your knowledge ahead of the upcoming 2022 five-day meeting, whick kicks-off on Tuesday 26th July. So dust down your panama hats and get the strawberries and cream in the fridge – Okay, it’s only a bit of fun, but this will hopefully get you in the mood for one of the horse racing highlights on the calendar.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Quiz – How Many Can You Get Correct?

See below our 12 Glorious Goodwood questions – how many can you get right? (no cheating, or Googling!!) Plus, send on to your horse racing buddies and see if you can beat their score.

(Answers at the bottom of this page)

Scoring:

0-4: Your Glorious Goodwood Knowledge Needs A Lot Of Work

5-8: A Solid Effort, But Certainly Some Room For Improvement

9-12: You’re A Glorious Goodwood Geek……We Take Our Panama Hat Off To You!

What Year Was The First Public Race Meeting Held At Goodwood? Who Owns The Goodwood Estate? Which Famous Mark Johnston-trained Horse Won The Goodwood Cup Three Times In the 1990’s? Which Is The Only Horse To Win The Sussex Stakes Twice? How Many Times Has Frankie Dettori Won The Goodwood Cup? How Many Different Horses Have Won The Goodwood Cup Since 2015? Name The 2013 Goodwood Cup Winner That Former England Footballer – Michael Owen – Part-Owned? How Many Group One Races Are Held Over The 5-Day Glorious Goodwood Meeting? Which Jockey That Was Associated With The Richard Hannon Yard And Is Now A Trainer Has Won The Stewards’ Cup The Most Times? Which Henry Cecil-trained Filly Won The Nassau Stakes Three Times In-a-row Between 2009 and 2011? What Is The Longest Race (Distance) At The Glorious Goodwood Meeting? Which Trainer Has Won The Sussex Stakes The Most Times?

(Answers at the bottom of this page)

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV

4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Wednesday 27th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m4f ITV

2:25 – Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:00 – Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2f ITV

4:45 – British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

5:20 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV

5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV

2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV

3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022

1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Watch Trueshan Winning The 2021 Goodwood Cup

Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge – The Answers

1802 The Duke Of Richmond Double Trigger Frankel (2011 & 2012) 5 Times – Kayf Tara (1999), Schiaparelli (2009), Opinion Poll (2011), Stradivarius (2019, 2020) Three – Big Orange (2 wins), Stradivarius (4 wins), Trueshan (1 win) Brown Panther (2013) Three (Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and Nassau Stakes Richard Hughes (4 wins) – Shikari’s Son (1995), Harmonic Way (1999), Tayseer (2000), Intrinsic (2014) Midday Goodwood Handicap, Friday 29th July (2m 4 1/2f) Henry Cecil (7 wins) – Bolkonski (1975), Wollow (1976), Kris (1979), Distant View (1994), Ali-Royal (1997), Frankel (2011, 2012)

