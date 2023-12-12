All you need to know about Friday’s Jake Paul vs Andre August cruiserweight contest. This includes the US ring-walk time, full undercard and a big-fight preview ahead of Jake Paul vs Andre August from the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando.

When Is The Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight?

Jake Paul vs Andre August goes down on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ fights for the third time in 2023, looking to cap his year off with a knockout victory over his American counterpart.

The fight takes center stage on Friday night – December, 15. The fight is being aired live via DAZN as part of your regular subscription, with seven undercard fights also taking place before the main event: Jake Paul vs Andre August.

Going into the fight, Paul is priced as the overriding -650 favorite with the best US sportsbooks to extend his record to 8-1. On the flip side, August is the big underdog, priced at as wide as +425 with the majority of offshore sportsbooks.

Both Jake Paul and Andre August are expected to earn extremely lucrative amounts in prize money, with the winner set up for a huge 2024 with potential fights against the likes of KSI and Tommy Fury.

Paul vs August: US Ringwalk Time

Jake Paul vs Andre August Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card from the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida on Friday night. Paul vs August is of course the main event. However, there are also seven more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes a WBC Women’s Super-Middleweight Title fight between Franchon Crews Dezurn and Shadasia Green. Not to mention a super-welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Paul vs Andre August Cruiserweight 8 Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews Dezurn Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro Super-Welterweight 10 Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral Welterweight 6 Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna Light-Heavyweight 6 Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple Heavyweight 6 Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward Super-Flyweight 4 Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA Featherweight 4

Jake Paul vs Andre August Preview

Whenever Jake Paul walks to the ring, you’ve got as super-fight on your hands. ‘The Problem Child’ is one of the biggest draws in boxing right now, as well as being one of the highest paid boxers in the whole of America, despite only turning pro three years ago.

A divisive character, Paul has captivated the boxing world and taken advantage of a gap in the market. He has made millions upon millions of dollars fighting against former UFC fighters and fellow boxing professionals with limited experience.

He walks to the ring for the nineth time as a pro on Friday night, looking to make it eight wins in his career. 2023 started off in the worst possible way for Jake Paul, losing to Tommy Fury in their bout in Saudi Arabia back in February. However, he has bounced back since then and now looks to end the year with another victory.

Standing in his way is legitimate professional Andre August. August has racked up a record of 10-1-1, including five wins via knockout. He has the capabilities of beating the Ohio man physically, as well as the added incentive of ending Paul’s career if he is to claim victory.

Jake Paul vs Andre August goes down on Friday night in Orlando and it is simply not to be missed!