We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a 33pt profit with his buy of WILLIAM BUICK at Goodwood yesterday (market made up at 70) and he has three bets/trades on Thursday, July 28th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

STRATFORD 1.57

Horses who win under patient rides at Worcester make poor bets when bidding to follow up at pace-favouring Stratford, with only two of the 37 qualifiers successful since 2010 for a loss of £33.60 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 7.26). PENCREEK heads the market at around 7-4 for this novices’ handicap chase on the strength of last month’s narrow Worcester success. He was probably flattered that day, as the pacesetters went too hard and the first three home were described by the Racing Post as ‘held up in rear’, ‘held up in rear’ and ‘towards rear’. The three who raced up with the pace finished 5th (beaten by almost 60 lengths), pulled up and pulled up. The runner-up – Elios D’Or was sent off as the 9-4 favourite for his next start but could only finish a 22-length fourth of five. Sell at 24 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to back pace angle FABRIQUE EN FRANCE, 5-1 with Spreadex.

Recommendation: Oppose PENCREEK in Stratford 1.57

GOODWOOD 3.35

How good are the three-year-old fillies this year? “Not very” is my answer. We’ve already seen the Oaks form let down by the winner and runner-up, Emily Upjohn and Tuesday, both comprehensively beaten next time, albeit against male rivals. Oaks third NASHWA won in France next time but she might be vulnerable now taking on her elders and I’m happy to sell her at 28 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with LILCAC ROAD and DREAMLOPER.

Recommendation: Oppose NASHWA in Goodwood 3.35

GOODWOOD 4.10

The Mark Johnston yard (now Charlie & Mark Johnston) has won this 7f nursery three times in the past ten years and provided several placed horses as well. Both their representatives have single-figure draws, often so important in big-field course and distance handicaps when the ground is riding good or faster. Ryan Moore won this race for Johnston in 2019 and TRUE STATESMAN, impressive when upped to 7f for the first time at Chester on his latest outing, looks the obvious one. Buy at 21 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market (he’s 100-30 in the fixed odds betting).

Recommendation: Back TRUE STATESMAN in Goodwood 4.10

Other Horse Racing Tips

Goodwood ITV Racing Tips and Trends – Thursday 28th July

Goodwood Placepot Tips – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Each-Way Betting Tip – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Thursday 28th July

Glorious Goodwood Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers – Day 3

Kevin Blake’s Best Five Glorious Goodwood Bets

Glorious Goodwood Quiz – Test Your Goodwood Knowledge

Existing Customer Free Bets On Thursday 28th July

Galway Hurdle Tips and Trends – Thursday 28th July

Galway Racing Tips For Thursday 28th July

Horse Racing Tips Today From UK/Ire Thursday 28th July

NAP of the Day – Today’s Horse Racing Best Bet

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Best Bets – Thursday 28th July

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday 28th July

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related