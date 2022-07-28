Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Galway, Stratford and Nottingham get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Epsom and Salisbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Nottingham, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Salisbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Goodwood and one from Galway, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Beverley, Yarmouth, Galway, Perth and Worcester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – CHATEAU @ 10/3 with Bet UK – 2.25 Goodwood



Our NAP of the day comes from Glorious Goodwood the third day of the bumper meeting, where we have selected Chateau for trainer Andrew Balding to triumph in this Class 1, Group 2 Richmond Stakes over the six furlong trip.

This 2-year-old colt has performed well in each of his four runs as a competitive race horse, winning on two occasions. Last time out, Chateau won a Class 1 Listed race at Newbury and looking very impressive, winning by a length. The Irish bred colt kept on strongly and won going away, which means he can offer even more today if he gets off to a better start and isn’t hampered like last time.

William Buick again takes the reigns this afternoon on Chateau, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the jockey and horse pairing at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday afternoon.

NEXT BEST – PLUNKETT @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 3.20 Galway

Our Next Best horse selection comes from the third race of the afternoon across the Irish Sea at the Galway Festival, where we have selected Plunkett for trainer Paul Flynn to win this Rockshore Handicap over one-mile and 98-yards.

The 5-year-old gelding has looked super impressive on the flat turf in recent runs, boasting two wins, two runner-up finishes and a third place finish in his last 5 runs on the flat. Plunkett today faces a 6lb penalty due to his impressive win at Leopardstown last time out, but has ran off a pound heavier than today and still performed well at Curragh in May.

Jockey WJ Lee takes to the saddle this afternoon, aiming to make it two wins on the spin for Plunkett and three in his last five racing starts. Should go well in this handicap run.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Galway, Stratford, Nottingham, Epsom and Salisbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 40 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Warren Point @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Chateau (NAP) @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.00 Hoo Ya Mal @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Nashwa @ EVS with Bet UK

4.10 Self Praise @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Dusky Prince @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Sparkling Beauty @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Western Run @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Ganapathi @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Plunkett (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Voice Of Angels @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Hors Piste @ 10/11 with Bet UK

5.05 Anna Bunina @ 14/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Magnetic North @ 11/1 with Bet UK

6.10 What Path @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Give Me A Moment @ 4/9 with Bet UK

1.57 Fabrique En France @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.32 Never No Trouble @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.07 Cardboard Gangster @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.42 Ayr Of Elegance @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Kilchreest Moon @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Ennistown @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Impeachment @ 13/2 with Bet UK

1.35 Sharron Macready @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Willard Creek @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Flylikeaneagle @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.15 Definite @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Mukha Magic @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

5.55 Andaleep @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Torbellino @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Almutawakel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Falesia Beach @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.00 Maysong @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.30 Smarden Flyer @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

6.15 Famous Footsteps @ 11/10 with Bet UK

6.45 Batal Dubai @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.15 Rose Prick @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Run To Freedom @ 10/11 with Bet UK

8.15 Songo @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.45 Sir Joseph Swan @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change