The first match of the NFL season is almost upon us, with the Detroit Lions travelling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our Chiefs vs Lions same game parlay predictions ahead of Thursday night.

Chiefs Vs Lions Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Detroit Lions +6.5
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer
  • Jared Goff over 259.5 passing yards

Chiefs Vs Lions Same Game Parlay @ +600 With BetOnline

Chiefs vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Back Detroit To Cover The Spread

Our first pick for the new NFL season is for the Lions to cover the spread against the Chiefs, with the line set at +6.5 points.

We think that the opening match of the season at Arrowhead Stadium is going to be a close matchup, with both teams looking to make a statement with their first match on Thursday night.

The Lions begin the season as favorites to win the NFC North, at a price of 13/10 with most NFL betting sites so expectations are high for the side going into this season. Detroit went 2-1 in a promising pre season and there is a buzz around the side that hasn’t been around for a while, so they could be serious contenders this season.

The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl again this season for the second year in a row and although they make come out on top against the Lions, we are confident it will be a close matchup.

Chiefs vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco ended his season last year with a rushing touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, and we are backing the Chiefs star to kick off his 2023 season with his first score of the campaign.

The 24-year-old had offseason surgeries on both his shoulder and arm, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach is confident his star will be ready to play again in the first game of the season.

Pacheco scored just five touchdowns for the Chiefs last season, but we think that this year the running back will really kick into gear and start adding more to his all round game for Kansas City.

Chiefs vs Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Jared Goff Over 249.5 Passing Yards

This season could be the most important one of his career so far for Jared Goff, who is still looking to spearhead his Lions side to a first ever Super Bowl.

Goff averaged 246 passing yards per game in the regular season last year, and his points spread has been set at just over that with 249.5 yards the line for Thursday night’s game.

We are backing Goff’s over for passing yards accumulated, as we believe the Lions QB will play an essential part in a thrilling season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

Goff can run an efficient offence in the first game of the season against the Chiefs and although Patrick Mahomes may come out on top in the QB battle, Goff could put up some serious passing yards on Thursday.

