Goodwood Betting Tips Day Three | ITV Racing Trends Thurs 28th July

We’ve more Goodwood betting tips on Thursday as the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival moves into the third day. Plenty to get excited about again too with the Group One Nassau Stakes a big highlight as the Gosden-trained Nashwa will be all the rage to follow up her recent G1 win in France.



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Thursday 28th July.



TOP TIPPING: Forest Falcon (1st 14/1), Kyprios (1st 6/4) and Lord Riddiford (1st 10/1) were nice winners on day one of Glorious Goodwood for this feature.

Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Thursday 28th July 2022

Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Thurs 28th July 22



1.50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 1m2f ITV

17/19 – Had won between 1-3 times before

17/19 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

16/19 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Rated between 91-99

15/19 – Carried 9-0 or less in weight

13/19 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

11/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

11/19 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

10/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

10/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

8/19 – Had raced at Goodwood before

7/19 – Winning favourites

6/19 – Trained by Mark Johnston (4 of last 9 runnings)

5/19 – Won last time out

3/19 – Ridden by William Buick

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

Stall 14 has been placed in 5 of the last 16 runnings

12 of the last 16 winners came from stall 11 or lower

9 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 4-7 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Godolphin are mob-handed here with Warren Point, Natural Work and Blue Trail in the race – jockey bookings suggest the William Buick-ridden Warren Point is their main one.

Vee Sight and Asaassi have claims, but the Stoute runner – MIGDAM @ 7/2 with 888Sport – gets the nod. This 3 year-old has won his last three in good fashion and returned last month with another easy success at Doncaster. Ryan Moore rides and he can continue his rise up the ranks.

Of the others, the Mark Johnston yard often do well in this race – winning 4 of the last 9 – so their WHITEFEATHERSFALL (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport is also chanced at a bigger price. A good winner at Carlisle last time out and even though this is a step up in grade gets in here with only 8-7 to carry.

2.25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 6f ITV

19/19 – Had won over 5 or 6f before

18/19 – Had won 1 or 2 races before

16/19 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

17/19 – Had 2 or more previous runs that season

15/19 – Never raced at Goodwood before

15/19 – Placed last time out

14/19 – Won by a Feb or March foal

12/19 – Won their previous race

9/19 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

8/19 – Winning favourites

6/19 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard (inc 6 of last 14 runnings)

9 of the last 15 horses from stall 2 finished in the top 3

13 of the last 15 winners came from stall 2-7 (inc)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Royal Scotsman was a fine third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out and on that form is probably the one to beat.

However, I was impressed with CHATEAU @ 3/1 with 888Sport last time out at Newbury when winning the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes when upped to 6f for the first time. William Buick rides and the Balding yard have been on the scoresheet this week already.

Of those at bigger prices, it’s hard to ignore the good record of the Hannon camp in this race – winning 6 of the last 14 – so, a small interest on their SWIFT ASSET (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport is not the worst call with Ryan Moore a big plus in the saddle.

3.00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m4f ITV

19/19 – Won between 1-3 times before

17/19 – Had run in the last 6 weeks

16/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Placed favourites

14/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

13/19 – Returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting

12/19 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 10/19 – Went onto run in the St Leger

8/19 – Won last time out

7/19 – Winning favourites

7/19 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

2/19 – Went onto win the St Leger

13 of the last 15 winners came from stalls 4-10 (inc)

The horse from stall 7 has won 5 of the last 15 runnings

Horses from stalls 4,7 & 10 have won 9 of the last 15 runnings

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: A fair St Leger trial over the years, with two winners – Sixties Icon (2006) and Conduit (2008) – winning both races in the last 19 years.

NEW LONDON @ 15/8 with 888Sport holds and entry for the St Leger and is on offer @ 5/1 with 888Sport for that race on 10th Sept at Doncaster.

This Godolphin 3 year-old’s only bad run came on soft ground at Chester in May (1m4 1/2f), but back on a quicker surface returned to winning ways at Newmarket last time out over 1m2f. Clearly a horse with ability and the step back up in trip on this ground looks well worth another crack, and it’s a race the Charlie Appleby yard have won twice in the last 9 years.

Hoo Ya Mal, West Wind Blows and Grand Alliance all have solid claims, but DEAUVILLE LEGEND (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport seems to be improving fast and took another step forward last time at Newmarket with a G3 win in the Bahrain Trophy – beating another runner here Al Qareem by a head.

3.35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 1m1f192y ITV

17/18 – Priced 11/2 or shorter in the market

17/18 – Had run within the last 6 weeks

15/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/18 – Aged either 3 or 4 years-old

13/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

13/18 – Had won a Group One race previously

13/18 – Won between 2-4 times before

11/18 – Winning Favourites

11/18 – Had won over 1m2f previously

4/18 – Won by the Aidan O’Brien yard

3/18 – Trained by John Gosden

2/18 – Won by the Sir Michael Stoute yard

13 of the last 16 winners were drawn 7 or lower

Stalls 1, 6 and 7 have won 9 of the last 16 renewals

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: Epsom Oaks third – NASHWA @ 7/10 with 888Sport – will be a popular pick here after improving on that run with a win in the G1 Prix de Diane Longines in France last time out. Yes, the form of the Oaks has taken a few knocks since with the winner and second – Tuesday and Emily Upjohn – running poorly since.

However, this is far from a decent G1, with the opposition certainly not as strong as in previous years, so the Gosden runner gets the call to back up her last win with Hollie Doyle riding.

Lilac Road was a good winner of the Middleton Stakes at York in May and looks on of her main threats, while Dreamloper and Ville De Grace are others to note.

But the Aidan O’Brien runner – CONCERT HALL (e/w)@ 10/1 with 888Sport – who was just behind Nashwa in the Oaks (4th) – looks the better e/w value. She’s since run well in America in the Belmont Oaks (4th), but back on quicker ground could be interesting with the first-time cheekpieces reached for.

4.10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

12/12 – Had run in the last 6 weeks

11/12 – Had won 0-1 times before

11/12 – Foaled between Feb-April

10/12 – Winners from stalls 7 or lower

10/12 – Had run in the last 3 weeks

10/12 – Placed favourites

9/12 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

9/12 – Rated between 78-88

8/12 – Carried 9-0 or more in weight

6/12 – Won last time out

5/12 – Winning favourites

5/12 – Ran at Epsom last time out

4/12 – Won by the Hannon yard

3/12 – Had run at Goodwood before

3/12 – Trained by Mark Johnston

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIPS: A good race for both the Hannon and Johnston yards in recent years and they’ve both got great chances again. Hannon has recent Newbury winner – Seductive Power – in the race, plus Dayyan, with the former looking his best of the pair.

But I’m happy to side with the two Johnston entries here – TRUE STATESMAN @ 7/2 with 888Sport and CENTRE COURT (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport. The first-named has been super-impressive in winning his last two at Chelmsford and Chester – the last being an easy 3 length success when upped to this 7f trip for the first time. Ryan Moore rides and looks the sort to have more to come despite being up 8lbs.

Centre Court won on debut at Newmarket and was a fair third at Chelmsford last time. She hung right the last day and had to race wide so probably wasn’t best suited by the AW track that day. Back on the turf here and having had a nice 2 month break to freshen up it would be no shock to see her run well. Franny Norton rides.

