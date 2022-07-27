Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Thurs 28th July

Four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today from Andy Newton to add to your horse racing bet slips on Thursday 28th July 2022. Yes, as we move into the third day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Thursday we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
MIGDAM @ 10/3 with BetUK – 1.50 Goodwood
The Sir Michael Stoute yard have a decent 19% record with their 3 year-olds at Goodwood and with Ryan Moore riding this colt that’s a further plus. He’s won his last three and retuned to the track at the start of June to win well at Donny. Up 6lbs for that looks fair and has been freshened up with a 54-day break.
ROYAL SCOTSMAN @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.25 Goodwood
Third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last time out for this Paul Cole runner looks the best form on offer so with the expected improvement from that looks worth sticking with, especially as he’s also a CD winner here at Goodwood.
NEW LONDON @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.00 Goodwood
Won a nice handicap at Newmarket last time out by 3 lengths and despite being up 10lbs for that win looks a Godolphin horse to keep on the right side of. Up to 1m4f here (from 1m2f) but looks well worth a try back over this distance with the last time he raced on it coming on much softer ground.
NASHWA @ 4/6 with BetUK – 3.35 Goodwood
The race has cut up a bit so this looks a top chance for the John Gosden runner – Nashwa – to add this G1 to her recent Prix de Diane Longines success at Longchamp last month. Hollie Doyle rides and it will be a shock if it’s not more ‘girl power’ here today.
2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates
Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022
- 1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV
- 2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
- 3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV
- 4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV
- 5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today's horse racing.