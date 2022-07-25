Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Kevin Blake’s Five Goodwood Best Bets

Glorious Goodwood betting tips from Betfair’s Kevin Blake across the five-day meeting this week. See below which Glorious Goodwood horses Kevin Blake is pinpointing as his many bets of the week.
Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips At Glorious Goodwood 2022
Tuesday 26th July, 1:50 Goodwood – MOKTASAAB @ 10/1 with BetUK
Tuesday 26th July, 2:25 Goodwood – MY DEAR FRIEND @ 6/1 with BetUK
Thursday 28th July, 2:25 Goodwood – ROYAL SCOTSMAN @ 15/8 with BetUK
Friday 29th July, 3:00 Goodwood – NOBLE DYNASTY @ 5/1 with BetUK
Saturday 30th July, 3:20 Goodwood – GREAT AMBASSADOR @ SP with BetUK
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Glorious Goodwood Horse Racing Best Bets
Tuesday 26th July, 1:50 Goodwood – MOKTASAAB @ 10/1 with BetUK
CD winner that didn’t stay the 1m4f trip at Royal Ascot last time in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes. Had 39 days to get over that run and beat Caradoc here off only a 2lb lower mark in April.
Tuesday 26th July, 2:25 Goodwood – MY DEAR FRIEND @ 6/1 with BetUK
Impressed in winning opening two races at Carlisle and Beverley – the last was an easy 5 length success. More on his plate but looks a 2 year-old from the Mark Johnston yard with a lot of potential.
Thursday 28th July, 2:25 Goodwood – ROYAL SCOTSMAN @ 15/8 with BetUK
Third at Royal Ascot in the Coventry Stakes last time – beaten only 1 3/4 lengths. Is also a CD winner here at Goodwood, when bolting up by 5 lengths at the track in May.
Friday 29th July, 3:00 Goodwood – NOBLE DYNASTY @ 5/1 with BetUK
Nice winner at Newmarket last time out for the Godolphin camp and with that win also coming off a 250-day break can be expected to have improved a fair bit for that. William Buick rides and is only up 3lbs for that win.
Saturday 30th July, 3:20 Goodwood – GREAT AMBASSADOR @ SP with BetUK
Not beaten far in the G3 Hackwood Stakes last time at Newbury. Eased into a handicap this time helps and makes life easier for this Ed Walker 5 year-old.
Note: Odds are subject to change
