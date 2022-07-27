2022 Galway Hurdle Trends and Tips | Who Will Win Based On The Stats?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Galway Hurdle is another of the big feature races at this week’s 7-day Galway Festival. 12 months ago we saw the Willie Mullins-trained Saldier land the race to give the yard their third success in the race in the last four years.



To help you find the winner, Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Galway Hurdle trends.

What Time Is The 2022 Galway Hurdle?



🕙Time: 5:05pm (UK time)

📅Date: Thursday 28th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Galway

💰 Winner: £159,300

📺 TV: Racing TV / RTE2

DID YOU KNOW? 16 of the last 19 winners finished in the top three last time out!

2022 Galway Hurdle Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of Wednesday’s Galway Hurdle at the Galway racecourse using our key trends and stats.

19/19 – Won over at least 2m (hurdles) before

18/19 – Won by an Irish-based trainer

17/19 – Won between 2-4 times over hurdles before

16/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

16/19 – Aged between 5-7 years-old

14/19 – Irish bred

13/19 – Raced within the last 4 weeks

12/19 – Carried 10-12 or less in weight

12/19 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

11/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/19 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

8/19 – Won last time out

7/19 – Rated between 120-130

7/19 – Aged 6 years-old

4/19 – Winning favourites

4/19 – Trained by Willie Mullins (4 of the last 6)

3/19 – Ridden by Patrick Mullins (3 of the last 4)

3/19 – Trained by Tony Martin (3 of the last 8)

The average winning SP in the last 19 runnings is 10/1

Willie Mullins Has Landed Four Of The Last 6 Galway Hurdles



In recent years trainer Willie Mullins has been the man to follow in the Galway Hurdle – he’s fired in four winners in the last six runnings! Two of those successes came in the last two years too, so he’ll be looking for a famous treble this Thursday.

He’s got a strong hand again with the well-fancied Adamantly Chosen, who will be ridden by his main jockey Paul Townend, plus a cracking supporting team with CD winner Farout, Heia and Shewearsitwell entered as well.

Trainer Tony Martin Is Another Yard To Note



Another Irish yard that likes to target this prize is the Tony Martin camp. They’ve sent out three of the last 8 winners too – which means between him and Willie Mullins they’ve won a remarkable 7 of the last 8 renewals!

Martin’s only entry in 2022 is Tudor City, but this horse is a past winner of the race after taking the pot in 2019 and was also 5th 12 months ago.

Gordon Elliott Still Looking For First Galway Hurdle Winner

Surpisingly this has been a race that’s so-far eluded the powerful Gordon Elliott yard. You feel it won’t be long before the duck is broken though and with five entries this year he’s clearly meaning business – Felix Desjy, The Tide Turns, Top Bandit, Vina Ardanza and Glan.

16 Of The Last 19 Winners (84%) Finished In The Top 3 Last Time



A top trend to apply to the 19 runners is to look for horses that have finished in the top three in their last outing. Of the entries this year, only 6 fit the bill here – Embittered, Tudor City, Anna Bunina, Heia, Farout and Santa Rossa.

84% Of The Last 19 Winners Were Aged Between 5-7 Years-Old



Another key stat to have onside is to look for horses aged between 5-7 years-old – a massive 16 of the last 19 Galway Hurdle winners ticked this trend in recent years. Of the runners this year, 12 horses get the thumbs up.

The horses that are either too young or too old, based on this age trend, are – The Tide Turns, Celestial Horizon, The Very Man, Tudor City, Felix Desjy and Santa Rosa.

Which Galway Hurdle Horses Tick The Most Boxes?



The three horses that stand out are Anna Bunina, Heia and Farout.

ANNA BUNINA (e/w) @ 14/1 with BoyleSports – heads here having won two of her last three, including a cracking 4 1/2 length win at Bellestown last time out. She’s up 7lbs for that but connections help with Peter Kavanagh riding to claim a handy 5lbs. Her overall record over hurdles has also seen her hit the top three in 50% of her 20 runs (5 wins).

HEIA (e/w) @ 12/1 with BoyleSports – One of the Willie Mullins runners and gets in with a nice racing weigh of 11-2. She won easily last time out at Punchestown by 10 lengths and with that coming over 2m4f we know she stays further too. She was only a length behind Anna Bunina before that and with just 7 career runs over hurdles should have more to give.

FAROUT (e/w) @ 12/1 with BoyleSports – Another from the powerful William Mullins yard and being a proven CD winner looks interesting too. Warmed up for this with a fair run on the flat just 3 days ago at this meeting on the flat. Back over hurdles here today and Danny Mullins takes over in the saddle, plus will prefer the better ground.

Galway Hurdle 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Galway Hurdle Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker ADAMANTLY CHOSEN 5/1 16.7% SANTA ROSSA 15/2 11.8% BALLYADAM 10/1 9% MY MATE MOZZIE 10/1 9% FAROUT 12/1 7.7% HEIA 12/1 7.7% CELESTIAL HORIZON 12/1 7.7% GLAN 12/1 7.7% FELIX DESJY 14/1 6.7% ANNA BUNINA 14/1 6.7% VINA ARDANZA 14/1 6.7% PRAIRIE DANCER 14/1 6.7% SHEWEARSITWELL 16/1 5.9% JESSE EVANS 16/1 5.3% TUDOR CITY 16/1 5.9% TOP BANDIT 16/1 5.9% THE TIDE TURNS 16/1 5.9% AUTUMN EVENING 18/1 5.3% HEARTS ARE TRUMPS 20/1 4.8% RICH BELIEF 25/1 3.8% EMBITTERED 33/1 2.9% THE VERY MAN 33/1 2.9%

All odds correct as of 09:38 BST on Weds, 27th July and subject to change

Galway Hurdle Recent Winners

2021 – SALDIER (18/1)

2020 – ARAMON (7/1)

2019 – TUDOR CITY (10/1)

2018 – SHARJAH (12/1)

2017 – TIGRIS RIVER (5/1)

2016 – CLONDAW WARRIOR (9/2 fav)

2015 – QUICK JACK (9/2)

2014 – THOMAS EDISON (7/2 fav)

2013 – MISSUNITED (7/1)

2012 – REBEL FITZ (11/2)

Watch Saldier Winning The 2021 Galway Hurdle

2022 Galway Festival Race Time and Dates

Galway Festival, Thursday 28th July 2022

2:10 – Guinness Beginners Chase (5yo+) 2m6½f RTV

2:45 – Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase (Grade 3) (4yo+) 2m2f RTE2

3:20 – Rockshore Handicap (4yo+) 1m½f RTE2

3:55 – Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) (3yo+) 7f RTE2

4:30 – Guinness Novice Hurdle (4yo+) 2m4½f RTE2

5:05 – Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade A) (4yo+) 2m RTE2

5:40 – Guinness 0.0% Handicap (3yo+ 50-70) 1m4f RTV

6:10 – Guinness Time INH Flat Race (5yo+) 2m2½f RTV

