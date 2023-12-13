Jake Paul vs Andre August headlines this weekend at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the undercard is stellar too. Read on to find out our Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks and predictions.

Without further ado, here are our Paul vs August undercard predictions – including the Tellez vs Navarro and Green vs Crews-Dezurn fights.

If you want exclusive predictions and knowledgeable picks for the main event, then be sure to check out our Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks.

Paul vs August Undercard Picks & Predictions

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro Prediction

Yoenis Tellez aims to move to 7-0 on the Paul vs August undercard is a heavy favorite with the best US sportsbooks to do so. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is currently 6-0 with five knockouts, and comes in off the back of a career-best performance.

Backing him to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, and we think that could well be the eventual outcome on Friday night. Not only that, but the 23-year-old could well have a short night on Friday, winning in emphatic fashion early on.

The undefeated Cuban fighter will be looking for a highlight-reel knockout against his fellow countryman, who has in fact been stopped inside Round 1 previously. Tellez stopped former European level Sergio Garcia in three rounds last time out, so is clearly a special talent.

Here at SportsLens, we fully expect Tellez to blow Navarro away with ease, stopping him in the first three or four rounds of the fight. If you can stop someone as seasoned as Sergio Garcia in three rounds, you can stop Livan Navarro, with all due respect, even quicker.

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro Betting Pick: Tellez to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-5 @ +200 with BetOnline

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crew-Dezurn Prediction

Shadasia Green as the heavy betting favorite with the majority of offshore sportsbooks to defeat former world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their women’s super-middleweight match-up this weekend on the Jake Paul vs Andre August undercard.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that Green is 13-0 with 11 knockout wins and comes into this one in great form. She is a frightening puncher and is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers in female boxing. Period.

Crews-Dezurn is a credibly opponent for ‘The Sweet Terminator’, but ultimately we can’t see her matching the ability of Green. Green has eight stoppages in the first half of the fight from her 11 KO’s, but she did go the distance last time out against Olivia Curry.

Here at SportsLens, we think Shadasia Green will win on points again, via relatively wide unanimous decision. This is the toughest test of her career, but one we expect her to pass with flying colors.

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crew-Dezurn Betting Pick: Green to Win by Unanimous Decision @ -125 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jake Paul vs Andre August Full Undercard

Below is a detailed table of the full Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card from the Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida on Friday night. Paul vs August is of course the main event. However, there are also seven more undercard fights prior to the big one too.

The undercard includes a WBC Women’s Super-Middleweight Title fight between Franchon Crews Dezurn and Shadasia Green. Not to mention a super-welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro. Not to mention a few other prospects looking to make a name for themselves.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Paul vs Andre August Cruiserweight 8 Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews Dezurn Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro Super-Welterweight 10 Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral Welterweight 6 Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna Light-Heavyweight 6 Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple Heavyweight 6 Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward Super-Flyweight 4 Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA Featherweight 4

Tuning into a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this cruiserweight clash between ‘The Problem Child’ and Andre August.

Jake Paul vs Andre August – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jake Paul vs Andre August

Jake Paul vs Andre August 📊 Records: Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s)

Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KO’s) | Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA

Caribe Royale Hotel, Orlando, Florida, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -650 | August +425