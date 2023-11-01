See below our quickfire Breeder’s Cup 2023 picks as Santa Anita Park takes center stage for the 40th running of the horse racing world championships. Check our our 1-2-3 selections below as we aim to predict the winner of the five Breeder’s Cup 2023 races on Friday, November 3.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Race Order & Post Times On Friday

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f)

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f)

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

Friday’s Five Breeders’ Cup Picks

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f): CRIMSON ADVOCATE @ +500

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f): TAMARA +110

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m): HARD TO JUSTIFY @ +1400

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f): PRINCE OF MONACO @ +600

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m): RIVER TIBER @ +300

Note: Odds are subject to change and correct at time of publishing

Breeders’ Cup Picks: 1-2-3 Selections On Friday

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: CRIMSON ADVOCATE is our first selection on Friday and gets the nod from us in what looks to be a very hot race to start the day off at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup.

George Weaver’s two-year-old looks very appealing here in the Juvenile Turf Sprint with jockey John Velazquez in the saddle. Has won her last two races at Ascot and Gulfstream Park respectively, both over five furlongs. The firm ground should suit as she is a quick filly, and looks to have great value at the price.

The dynamic duo of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore at the Breeders’ Cup have an outside chance here with Cherry Blossom, who carries 8st 7lb and looks an outsider here. No May Mets for George Weaver and three-time winning jockey in this race Irad Ortiz Jr looks another appealing sort with the best horse racing betting sites.

CRIMSON ADVOCATE

CHERRY BLOSSOM

NO NAY METS

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: TAMARA makes a lot of appeal here in the Juvenile Fillies for the Richard E Mandella stable under the ride of Mike Smith in the second race of the afternoon at Santa Anita Park, California.

The impressive two-year-old filly has caught the eye of many horse racing fans after two facile wins at Del Mar – winning by 2 1/2 and 6 3/4 lengths each time. Today’s 1m 1/2f is a step up in trip, but she’s not being stopping in her prior races and breeding also firmly suggests this distance is very much within range.

Tamara rates one of the best Breeders’ Cup bankers ahead of the 2023 meeting, but could be challenged here by the likes of Jody’s Pride and Candied. Both are undefeated and will be looking to put it up to Tamara, particularly the Todd Peltcher-trained filly who is a proven winner over this distance.

The winner will surely come from these three, so pick your order for a potentially rewarding 1-2-3!

TAMARA

JODY’S PRIDE

CANDIED

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: HARD TO JUSTIFY is a huge price at +1400 with the best horse racing betting apps and certainly catches the eye for trainer Chad Brown.

Chad Brown is a trainer who has won this race five times, with his last success coming back in 2018 with Newspaperofrecord. Having not won it since, you could argue the American trainer is due a win. Hard To Justify is an outsider, but did win impressively last time out at Belmont under the ride of Flavien Prat.

Today’s task of one-mile should suit the filly, who looks to tick a lot of boxes pre-race. Dreamfyre and Porta Fortuna are two we like the look of as well. Californian trainer OJ Jauregui likes the Santa Anita track, with Dreamfyre winning here just over three weeks ago over the same trip.

Porta Fortuna is a leading favourite with the best offshore sportsbooks and has the form to win this one too. All three have obvious appeal and we are confident a winner will come from our selections!

HARD TO JUSTIFY

DREAMFYRE

PORTA FORTUNA

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: PRINCE OF MONACO is our selection in the Juvenile on the dirt for trainer Bob Baffert. The impressive two-year-old has won all three of his starts, including beating favored stablemate Muth back in August.

The penultimate race of the day at Santa Anita Park is a hotly contested one, with Prince Of Monaco the most appealing here. The colt beat stablemate Muth at Del Mar back in August, and looks to be a relative outsider at appealing odds. Muth is another for Baffert who should go well.

The other that catches the eye here for our SportsLens racing experts is the joint favorite Locked for Todd Pletcher and Jose Ortiz. Pletcher won this race last year and will be confident of going back-to-back here in the Juvenile over 1m 1/2f.

PRINCE OF MONACO

LOCKED

MUTH

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

SportsLens 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: RIVER TIBER is our final selection to win on Friday at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup. This Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore combination has proved fruitful over the years in the Juvenile Turf, and we can see this being replicated once again this time around.

River Tiber ticks all the trends here, running under the most successful owners, trainer and jockey in this race. The two-year-old colt is of course the favorite, and it is clear to see why. The other Aidan O’Brien hopeful in Unquestionable, under the ride of Frankie Dettori, could pose some questions but we can see the Irish horse prevailing here.

Endlessly for trainer Michael McCarthy is worth keeping an eye on as an unbeaten colt, as well as My Boy Prince as a relative outsider for Mark Casse and Joel Rosario. Great race which we expect to provide another O’Brien/Moore winner.

RIVER TIBER

ENDLESSLY

MY BOY PRINCE

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details



📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1