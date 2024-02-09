Super Bowl LVIII first touchdown celebration odds have been priced up by BetOnline and it’s +3300 a player brings the Moonwalk back into fashion. The Gronk Spike and the Squabble look more realistic and you can bet on this and hundreds of other markets at BetOnline.

How To Place Super Bowl Novelty Bets With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit $200 Receive your $100 free bet Place your stakes on betting specials

+3300 Odds On The Moonwalk To Be The First TD Celebration

With 25 different options on offer, BetOnline is giving you the chance to bet on all manner of celebrations appearing first at Super Bowl LVIII – and receive a free bet in the process.

Touchdown celebrations have become a huge part of the spectacle of NFL games. From acrobatic flips to trending dance moves, players love to express themselves when they score.

Current NFL betting odds have the San Francisco 49ers at -130 while the Kansas City Chiefs are +110, so it may be more likely we see a 49ers player leading the first touchdown celebration at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

And at +3300, the moonwalk is among the biggest odds of any potential celebration.

If any player does decide to pay homage to Michael Jackson following the first score of the night, you could win big.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Celebration Odds With BetOnline

Below is the full odds list of possible touchdown celebrations we could see first at Super Bowl LVIII.

Which Touchdown Celebration Will Happen First?

Gronk Spike +500

The Squabble +600

Home Run Hit +700

Lambeau Leap +800

Griddy +900

Bow-and-arrow +1000

Ronaldo +1200

LeBron +1200

Backflip +1500

Frontflip +1500

Back Flip +1500

Front Flip +1500

Icky Shuffle +2000

Dirty Bird +2000

Deion High Step +2500

Salsa Dance +2500

Moss Moon +2500

Funky Chicken +2500

“Key & Peele” Pump +2500

Snow Angel +2500

The Carlton +3300

Moonwalk +3300

DeVito Finger Rub +3300

Flying Bird +3300

Sign Language +3300