Galway Festival Betting Tips | Day Four, Thursday 28th July 2022

More Galway Festival betting tips today as the 7-day meeting continues into it’s fourth day (Thursday 28th July). Something for everyone again today with a mixed 8-race card that includes flat and jumping racing. See below our Galway Festival free tips and best bets.
Galway Festival Betting Tips – Thursday 28th July 2022
- 2:10 – Guinness Beginners Chase (2m6f111y) RTE2 – WESTERN RUN @ SP with BoyleSports
- 2:45 – Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase (Grade 3) (2m2f54y) RTE2 – GANAPATHI @ SP with BoyleSports
- 3:20 – Rockshore Handicap (1m98y) RTE2 – PLUNKETT @ SP with BoyleSports
- 3:55 – Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) (7f) RTE2 – VOICE OF ANGELS @ SP with BoyleSports
- 4:30 – Guinness Novice Hurdle (2m4f156y) RTE2 – HORS PISTE @SP with BoyleSports
- 5:05 – Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade A) (2m11y) RTV – ANNA BUNINA (e/w) @ 14/1 with BoyleSports
- 5:40 – Guinness 0.0% Handicap (1m4f) RTV – FRENCH COMPANY @ SP with BoyleSports
- 6:10 – Guinness Time INH Flat Race (2m2f59y) RTV – WHAT PATH @ SP with BoyleSports
Note: Odds are subject to change
