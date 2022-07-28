We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday, 28 July with SportsLens tipsters is Nashwa. She runs in the feature Group 1 at Glorious Goodwood this afternoon, the 1m 2f Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares (3:35). Next best, meanwhile, is an each way play on Deauville Legend in the 1m 4f Group 3 Gordon Stakes for three-year-olds (3:00).

955 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Both of these selections from our horse racing experts come into today off the back of big wins. Get the lowdown on why to back them both below:

3:00 Goodwood – DEAUVILLE LEGEND (NB E/W) @ 10/1 with 888Sport

(NB E/W) @ 10/1 with 888Sport 3:35 Goodwood – NASHWA (NAP) @ 11/10 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Nashwa win?

John Gosden has won the Nassau Stakes three times in the last 10 years and his Nashwa comes out 4lbs and upwards clear of the field on adjusted ratings. It’s surprising that she isn’t odds-on with the best UK betting sites to follow-up on her Prix de Diane victory in France last time out. Race terms suit this three-year-old Frankel filly over her optimum trip.

It’s clear that Naswha didn’t stay 1m 4f when third in The Oaks at Epsom races last month, However, dropping her back in distance for that cross-Channel raid to Chantilly worked out perfectly. Better ground is no problem for Nashwa as wins at Haydock and Newbury, the latter over this trip, show.

In-form Doyle on today’s horse racing NAP once more.

Regular jockey Hollie Doyle, three from five aboard her, again takes the ride. She has a 22 per cent strike rate in the saddle over the last fortnight. The Gosden team also have a 20 per cent win ratio with their runners at Goodwood races this season. Backing all of those blind would see punters £3 up off a £1 level stake.

Taking all that into account, plus the 9lb weight for age she gets from older fillies and mares, Nashwa just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day on 28 July. Punters can more than double their money at her current price of 11/10, so a £10 punt with 888Sport returns £21 if she follows-up on that French Classic triumph now pitched in against her elders.

Deauville Legend overpriced & EW value in Gordon Stakes

Prior to the Nassau, the next recognised St Leger trial, the Gordon Stakes sees Deauville Legend try to defy a penalty for trainer James Ferguson. As a gelding, he can’t go on to Doncaster races in the autumn but there are international options for non-entire winners of this contest, like the Melbourne Cup a la Cross Counter.

A son of Sea The Stars, Deauville Legend went one better when stepping into Group company for the first time when last in action at Newmarket. The form of his previous race result from the royal meeting at Ascot has worked out well. Deauville Legend just failed to get up and went down gaining all the way to the line behind Secret State in the King George V Stakes.

NB bet has form advertised just yesterday at this meeting

The head winner landed a Goodwood handicap and was our winning horse racing NAP of the Day yesterday. Victory in the Bahrain Trophy in this grade since means Deauville Legend concedes weight all-round. He shouldn’t lack stamina, however, based on his pedigree. Daniel Muscutt rode a winner returned at 18/1 by horse racing betting sites at the glorious meeting just yesterday, so he’s a jockey in form.

Despite coming up against some more unexposed types, Deauville Legend looks well worth backing each way at double figure odds of 10/1. A £10 unit stake on such a bet with 888Sport returns £140 if he wins again. It’s 2/1 for Deauville Legend to hit the frame at that price too. New customers who sign up and place a £10 win or each way wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

