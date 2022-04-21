Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – April 21st

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 4-1 Ludlow winner ROCK ON RITA on Wednesday and has three selections on Thursday, April 21st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

BEVERLEY 1.55

VAN GERWEN (system – Paul Midgley/Kevin Stott, 5f handicaps, recent run)

Trainer Paul Midgley and jockey Kevin Stott are a potent force when combining in 5f handicaps and those that had raced within the past fortnight won 12 of their 42 starts for a profit of £42.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. VAN GERWEN was just touched off in this race last year, is well drawn in stall 1 and will improve for his comeback run at Pontefract ten days ago.

WARWICK 2.50

LET ME BE (system – Dr Richard Newland, stable switchers in handicap hurdles)

Dr Richard Newland does well at the first time of asking with new acquisitions, especially when they are running in handicap hurdles. He’s won with 27 of the 88 qualifiers (30.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £34.96. The ex-Keith Dalgleish-trained LET ME BE can make a winning start for his new yard in this 2m3f handicap hurdle. Dr Newland has only had two horses from the Dalgleish yard before that debuted for him in handicap hurdles and both won.

BEVERLEY 3.40

SAULIRE STAR (system – Tim Easterby, first-time blinkers, handicaps)

Tim Easterby has a good overall record when using first-time blinkers on his handicappers and, since the start of 2014, he’s five from 31 when using this headgear on a filly. Backing all the qualifiers would have returned a profit of £67.50 to the usual £1 stake. Ten of the beaten horses made the frame and an each-way approach could pay dividends where SAULIRE STAR is concerned.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 29th April. 2022.

Related