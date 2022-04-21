Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB Best Bets for Friday 22nd April

A decent day on the horse racing front this Friday at Sandown for their bet365 Classic Trials Day. The ITV4 cameras are also at the Esher track to take in the first five races, includinf the bet365 Classic Trial and the bet365 Mile.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day and his other best TV race tips.

Templegate Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

3.35 Sandown: GOLDSPUR @ 10/11 with BetUK – Godolphin horse that sets the standard on a close third in a Group One in France last time out. Is also a proven course winner here at the track and the Charlie Appleby yard are in great form with 12 winners in their last 21 (57%) at the time of writing.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

2.05 Perth: PLATINUMCARD @ 4/5 with BetUK – Looks another good chance for the Gordon Elliott yard to get a winner here at Perth. Won well at Ayr last time out to break his duck over the sticks and despite being up 7lbs for that connections look to have found another good chance for this former Keith Dalgleish-trained flat runner.

Other Sandown Best Bets From Templegate on Friday 22nd April

1.20 Sandown: AUDITOR @ 9/2 with BetUK

1.50 Sandown: BLUE TRAIL @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.25 Sandown: MOSTAHDAF @ 8/11 with BetUK

3.00 Sandown: MUTASAABEQ @ 4/1 with BetUK

4.10 Sandown: OBLONG SONG @ 10/3 with BetUK

4.40 Sandown: AL QAREEM @ 5/2 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Templegate Tips

Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers

You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

