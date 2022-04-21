Sandown Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Classic Trials Day Friday 22nd April

Flat racing fans will be licking their lips with a cracking card at Sandown this Friday for their bet365 Classic Trials Day. The ITV4 cameras are also at the Esher track to take in five races, including the bet365 Classic Trial and bet365 Mile.



With that in mind, Andy Newton takes a look at the main ITV4 races at Sandown this Friday on their bet365 Classic Trials Day – giving you the key trends to whittle down the fields and hopefully point you in the direction of a few Sandown winners.

Sandown Horse Racing Trends: Friday 22nd April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the main LIVE ITV races at Sandown this Friday on their bet365 Classic Trials Day. Use these Sandown horse racing trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of Friday’s Sandown races.

1.50 – bet365 Esher Cup (Handicap) Cl2 1m14y ITV4

18/18 – Had won no more than twice before

16/18 – Carried 9-4 or less in weight

16/18 – Never raced at Sandown before

14/18 – Had between 2-4 runs before

14/18 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher

14/18 – Priced 17/2 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Had won just once before

11/18 – Carried 8-12 or less in weight

11/18 – Had won over at least 1 mile before

11/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

11/18 – Unplaced favourites

9/18 – Won last time out

3/18 – Ridden by Silvestre De Sousa

3/18 – Trained by the Hannon stable

2/18 – Trained by John Gosden

2/18 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 7/1

2021 Winner: Naamoos (11/2), Trainer: Mark Johnston

BEST BET: WANEES @ 7/1 with bet365

NEXT BEST: OH HERBERT REIGN @ 11/1 with bet365

2.25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4

17/18 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

17/18 – Officially rated 109 or higher

16/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

16/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

15/18 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

15/18 – Had won at least twice (UK) before

14/18 – Had won a Group race before

13/18 – Placed favourites

12/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

10/18 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher

8/18 – Raced within the last 6 weeks

7/18 – Irish bred

7/18 – Winning favourites (1 joint) (last 3 favs won)

6/18 – Had run at Sandown before

6/18 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

5/18 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

4/18 – Trained by John Gosden

4/18 – Won last time out

3/18 – Ridden Frankie Dettori

2/18 – Ridden by James Doyle

The average winning SP in the last 9 years is 3/1

2021 Winner: Waldkonig (6/4 fav), Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

BEST BET: MOSTAHDAF @ 8/11 with bet365

NEXT BEST: FOXES TALES @ 5/2 with bet365

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 1m14y ITV4

16/17 – Priced 5/1 or shorter in the betting

15/17 – Had won a Group race before

14/17 – Had won over a mile before

13/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/17 – Had won 5 or more times before

11/17 – Won by an Irish-bred horse

11/17 – Placed favourites

10/17 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

9/17 – Aged 4 years-old

9/17 – Winning favourites

8/17 – Trained by the Hannon stable

6/17 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

6/17 – Had run at Sandown before

5/17 – Previous Group One winners

3/17 – Won last time out

2/17 – Trained by David O’Meara

2/17 – Won by Sir Michael Stoute

2/17 – Won by a previous winner of the race

3 of last 10 winners have come from stall 1

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 3/1

2021 Winner: Palace Pier (4/11 fav), Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

BEST BET: ALCOHOL FREE @ 4/7 with bet365

NEXT BEST: SUNRAY MAJOR @ 6/1 with bet365

3.35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4

15/17 – Won between 1-3 times before

14/17 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

13/17 – Never raced at Sandown before

12/17 – Placed in the top 2 last time out

11/17 – Had won over at least 1m before

9/17 – Irish bred winners

8/17 – Raced at Leopardstown (2), Curragh (2) or Newbury (4) last time out

7/17 – Won last time out

5/17 – Winning favourites

5/17 – Trained by John Gosden

3/17 – Winners from stall 4

3/17 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

2/17 – Ridden by William Buick

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 6/1

2021 Winner: Alenquer (25/1), Trainer: William Haggas

BEST BET: GOLDSPUR @ 11/8 with bet365

NEXT BEST: FRANTASTIC @ 8/1 with bet365

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers

You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

