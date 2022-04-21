Sandown Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Classic Trials Day Friday 22nd April

Flat racing fans will be licking their lips with a cracking card at Sandown this Friday for their bet365 Classic Trials Day. The ITV4 cameras are also at the Esher track to take in five races, including the bet365 Classic Trial and bet365 Mile.
With that in mind, Andy Newton takes a look at the main ITV4 races at Sandown this Friday on their bet365 Classic Trials Day – giving you the key trends to whittle down the fields and hopefully point you in the direction of a few Sandown winners.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Sandown Horse Racing Trends: Friday 22nd April 2022
See below the key trends and stats for the main LIVE ITV races at Sandown this Friday on their bet365 Classic Trials Day. Use these Sandown horse racing trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of Friday’s Sandown races.
ITV 4/1+ Winner Horse Racing Offer with bet365 at Sandown On Friday
You can also team up with the main race sponsors at Sandown today – bet365 – to claim a £50 free bet (see below), then as an existing customer you can also take advantage of their 4/1+ ITV4 horse racing offer – back a winner of any of the ITV4 races (below) with bet365 and if the winner returns 4/1 (or bigger) they will give you a free bet (up to £50) of your stake on that winning bet to use on the next LIVE ITV race (Ts&Cs apply)
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
1.50 – bet365 Esher Cup (Handicap) Cl2 1m14y ITV4
- 18/18 – Had won no more than twice before
- 16/18 – Carried 9-4 or less in weight
- 16/18 – Never raced at Sandown before
- 14/18 – Had between 2-4 runs before
- 14/18 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher
- 14/18 – Priced 17/2 or shorter in the betting
- 13/18 – Had won just once before
- 11/18 – Carried 8-12 or less in weight
- 11/18 – Had won over at least 1 mile before
- 11/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 11/18 – Unplaced favourites
- 9/18 – Won last time out
- 3/18 – Ridden by Silvestre De Sousa
- 3/18 – Trained by the Hannon stable
- 2/18 – Trained by John Gosden
- 2/18 – Winning favourites
- The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 7/1
- 2021 Winner: Naamoos (11/2), Trainer: Mark Johnston
BEST BET: WANEES @ 7/1 with bet365
NEXT BEST: OH HERBERT REIGN @ 11/1 with bet365
2.25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4
- 17/18 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
- 17/18 – Officially rated 109 or higher
- 16/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 16/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
- 15/18 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting
- 15/18 – Had won at least twice (UK) before
- 14/18 – Had won a Group race before
- 13/18 – Placed favourites
- 12/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 10/18 – Drawn in stall 4 or higher
- 8/18 – Raced within the last 6 weeks
- 7/18 – Irish bred
- 7/18 – Winning favourites (1 joint) (last 3 favs won)
- 6/18 – Had run at Sandown before
- 6/18 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute
- 5/18 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
- 4/18 – Trained by John Gosden
- 4/18 – Won last time out
- 3/18 – Ridden Frankie Dettori
- 2/18 – Ridden by James Doyle
- The average winning SP in the last 9 years is 3/1
- 2021 Winner: Waldkonig (6/4 fav), Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
BEST BET: MOSTAHDAF @ 8/11 with bet365
NEXT BEST: FOXES TALES @ 5/2 with bet365
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 1m14y ITV4
- 16/17 – Priced 5/1 or shorter in the betting
- 15/17 – Had won a Group race before
- 14/17 – Had won over a mile before
- 13/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 13/17 – Had won 5 or more times before
- 11/17 – Won by an Irish-bred horse
- 11/17 – Placed favourites
- 10/17 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 9/17 – Aged 4 years-old
- 9/17 – Winning favourites
- 8/17 – Trained by the Hannon stable
- 6/17 – Raced at Newmarket last time out
- 6/17 – Had run at Sandown before
- 5/17 – Previous Group One winners
- 3/17 – Won last time out
- 2/17 – Trained by David O’Meara
- 2/17 – Won by Sir Michael Stoute
- 2/17 – Won by a previous winner of the race
- 3 of last 10 winners have come from stall 1
- The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 3/1
- 2021 Winner: Palace Pier (4/11 fav), Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
BEST BET: ALCOHOL FREE @ 4/7 with bet365
NEXT BEST: SUNRAY MAJOR @ 6/1 with bet365
3.35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4
- 15/17 – Won between 1-3 times before
- 14/17 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting
- 13/17 – Never raced at Sandown before
- 12/17 – Placed in the top 2 last time out
- 11/17 – Had won over at least 1m before
- 9/17 – Irish bred winners
- 8/17 – Raced at Leopardstown (2), Curragh (2) or Newbury (4) last time out
- 7/17 – Won last time out
- 5/17 – Winning favourites
- 5/17 – Trained by John Gosden
- 3/17 – Winners from stall 4
- 3/17 – Won by an Irish-trained horse
- 2/17 – Ridden by William Buick
- The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 6/1
- 2021 Winner: Alenquer (25/1), Trainer: William Haggas
BEST BET: GOLDSPUR @ 11/8 with bet365
NEXT BEST: FRANTASTIC @ 8/1 with bet365
Note: Odds may be subject to change
Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers
You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Friday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names
Friday 22nd April 2022
- 1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4
- 1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4
- 2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4
- 3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4
- 4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
- 4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV
More Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets