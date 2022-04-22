Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, April 22nd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.
Andrew made a good profit with his buy of ATLANTIC STORM on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades at Sandown on Friday, April 22nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
SANDOWN JOCKEYS
Sandown has not been a happy hunting ground for David Probert in recent years – he’s ridden just one winner from 73 mounts here since the start of the 2017 season (expected winners = 7.83) and he might struggle to rack up points today. FOXES TALES probably needs a stiffer test of stamina than he’s going to encounter in the three-runner Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25) while the form of FOLLOW THAT STAR’s (4.10) debut third at Kempton looks nothing special. AL MARMAR is harder to assess on his British turf debut but Probert still looks worth selling at 19.5 in the Spreadex SANDOWN JOCKEYS market.
Recommendation: Sell DAVID PROBERT in Sandown jockeys
SANDOWN 3.00
Andrew Balding has a poor record when fitting one of his runners with a hood for the first time, scoring with only seven of the 137 qualifiers since 2010 (5.1% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £109.55 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners based on their prices was 15.45). His fillies in this headgear have failed to register a single winner from 45 qualifiers, suggesting that ALCOHOL FREE, who wears a hood for the first time today, could be worth opposing. The ground is faster than preferred and she looks poor value at 10-11 in the fixed odds betting with Spreadex or 29-32 in the 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters can back ‘THE FIELD’ at 8-11 or those looking for a bigger price might want to consider the progressive LIGHTS ON (10-1).
Recommendation: Oppose ALCOHOL FREE in Sandown 3.00
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included.
