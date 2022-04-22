Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, April 22nd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a good profit with his buy of ATLANTIC STORM on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades at Sandown on Friday, April 22nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

SANDOWN JOCKEYS

Sandown has not been a happy hunting ground for David Probert in recent years – he’s ridden just one winner from 73 mounts here since the start of the 2017 season (expected winners = 7.83) and he might struggle to rack up points today. FOXES TALES probably needs a stiffer test of stamina than he’s going to encounter in the three-runner Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25) while the form of FOLLOW THAT STAR’s (4.10) debut third at Kempton looks nothing special. AL MARMAR is harder to assess on his British turf debut but Probert still looks worth selling at 19.5 in the Spreadex SANDOWN JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Sell DAVID PROBERT in Sandown jockeys

SANDOWN 3.00

Andrew Balding has a poor record when fitting one of his runners with a hood for the first time, scoring with only seven of the 137 qualifiers since 2010 (5.1% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £109.55 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners based on their prices was 15.45). His fillies in this headgear have failed to register a single winner from 45 qualifiers, suggesting that ALCOHOL FREE, who wears a hood for the first time today, could be worth opposing. The ground is faster than preferred and she looks poor value at 10-11 in the fixed odds betting with Spreadex or 29-32 in the 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters can back ‘THE FIELD’ at 8-11 or those looking for a bigger price might want to consider the progressive LIGHTS ON (10-1).

Recommendation: Oppose ALCOHOL FREE in Sandown 3.00

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related