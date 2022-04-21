Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Sandown Best Bets On Friday 22nd April

More top horse racing action this Friday as the ITV4 cameras head to Sandown to take in their bet365 Classic Trials Day card, with the bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic two of the featured races.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at on Firday 22nd April 2022.

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022



Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Sandown – WANEES @ 5/1 with BetUK – Last seen winning at Salisbury back in September and the time before that was a good winner at Ascot, so this Charles Hills runner is clearly on the up. Had a nice break over the winter and is expected to improve for the step up from 7f to a mile.



3.35 Sandown – CASH @ 13/2 with BetUK – Goldspur sets a fair standard here but is little value as a result. Therefore, it could pay to side with this David Simcock runner, who was a good winner on his only start at HQ last October. The second has since franked the form to win since and the step up to 1m2f looks a plus for this 3 year-old who also holds a Derby entry in June.



Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

