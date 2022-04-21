Tom Segal Pricewise Tips | Sandown Best Bets For Friday

Top ITV4 horse racing this Friday at Sandown for the bet365 Classic Trials Day. We’ve plenty to look forward to, including the bet365 Classic Trial and the bet365 Mile.
So, here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise), from the Racing Post, – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Sandown- Friday 22nd April 2022.
Back Tom Segal’s Pricewise tips at Sandown on Friday @ 64/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022
Tom Segal Pricewise Sandown Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Sandown – AL MARMAR @ 11/2 with BetUK
Last seen running a fair fourth in Doha (Qatar) in a G2 race and before that was a tidy 6 length winner at Lingfield. Should be more race fit than most with that last outing just 2 months ago and will love the better ground here.
3.35 Sandown – WESTOVER @ 9/1 with BetUK
Course winner that won here on debut last August. Two second since were fine runs in good races and this Frankel colt has looked like this step up to 1m2f will be right up his street after staying on well over a mile. Holds Dante Stakes and English/Irish Derby entries.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Back Tom Segal’s Pricewise tips at Sandown on Friday @ 64/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
Back Tom Segal’s (Pricewise) Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Tom Segal’s Pricewise horse racing tips with your free bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Friday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names
Friday 22nd April 2022
- 1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4
- 1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4
- 2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4
- 3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
- 3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4
- 4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
- 4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV
More Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets