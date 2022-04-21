Tom Segal Pricewise Tips | Sandown Best Bets For Friday

Top ITV4 horse racing this Friday at Sandown for the bet365 Classic Trials Day. We’ve plenty to look forward to, including the bet365 Classic Trial and the bet365 Mile.



So, here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise), from the Racing Post, – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Sandown- Friday 22nd April 2022.

Back Tom Segal’s Pricewise tips at Sandown on Friday @ 64/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022



Tom Segal Pricewise Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Sandown – AL MARMAR @ 11/2 with BetUK

Last seen running a fair fourth in Doha (Qatar) in a G2 race and before that was a tidy 6 length winner at Lingfield. Should be more race fit than most with that last outing just 2 months ago and will love the better ground here.

3.35 Sandown – WESTOVER @ 9/1 with BetUK

Course winner that won here on debut last August. Two second since were fine runs in good races and this Frankel colt has looked like this step up to 1m2f will be right up his street after staying on well over a mile. Holds Dante Stakes and English/Irish Derby entries.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Tom Segal’s Pricewise tips at Sandown on Friday @ 64/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Back Tom Segal’s (Pricewise) Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Tom Segal’s Pricewise horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Friday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Free Bets