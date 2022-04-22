Horse Racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Perth, Kilbeggan, Chepstow and Southwell all over the hurdles and fences, with the remaining two meetings from Sandown and Doncaster coming on the flat turf. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings from Perth, Sandown and Doncaster all get underway in the afternoon, with the Kilbeggan, Southwell and Chepstow meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.50pm at Chepstow.

After a successful pick yesterday with our NAP impressively winning at Warwick, let’s hope we can continue our fine form today with more successful selections!

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chepstow and one from Perth, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown, Perth, Doncaster, Kilbeggan, Chepstow and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – MINELLA TRUMP @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 3.45 Perth

Our NAP of the day comes in the form of this Donald McCain trained horse, Minella Trump.

This impressive 8-year-old was on a seven race winning streak, with six of these coming in chases. Last time out however at Ludlow he did fall to second place, but Minella Trump is clearly an exceptional horse.

Here at SportsLens we think he can get back to winning ways and pick up his first win of 2022. Brian Hughes takes the reigns also which is a bonus as the horse and jockey pairing have won numerous times before together.

NEXT BEST – VALENTINO DANCER @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 6.50 Chepstow

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third last race of the race card at Chepstow where we have gone with Valentino Dancer for Paddy Brennan and trainer Fergal O’Brien.

This 7-year-old comes in boasting some fine form, including two wins in his last five starts with the other three races all finishing in second or third place. After stepping up to two miles, he has responded well, with a win and a runners-up place last timeout around this same race course.

We think Valentino Dancer can go one better today and come off a near six month absence and get back amongst the winners circle.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Perth, Doncaster, Kilbeggan, Chepstow and Southwell on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Kimngrace @ 13/2 with Bet UK

1.50 Wanees @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Foxes Tales @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Mutasaabeq @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Frantastic @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Follow That Star @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Monet’s Sunrise @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Rory And Me @ 14/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Parisencore @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 I See You Well @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Geryville @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Minella Trump (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.18 Cailin Dearg @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.53 Split The Bill @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.00 G’Daay @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Vindobala @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Yukon Mission @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.50 Chiellini @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.25 Al Barez @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Lynns Boy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Polish @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Madame Ambassador @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Evergreen And Red @ 1/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Close Enough @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Amirite @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Stolen Moment @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Brave Way @ 4/5 with Bet UK

7.00 Sweet Will @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Bacardys @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

4.45 Herewegohoney @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Paseo @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Sabrina @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Commis D’Office @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Valentino Dancer (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.20 Fier Jaguen @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.50 Eye To The Sky @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Clear The Runway @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.10 Steel Wave @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Ilary de L’Ecu @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.10 The Vollan @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Flaming Ambition @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.10 Freethinker @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Mawlood @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change