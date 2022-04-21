Sandown Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 22nd April

More LIVE ITV4 horse racing action this Friday as the cameras head to Sandown to take in five races on their bet365-sponsored Classic Trials Day card.



Andy Newton has highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the cracking Sandown card this Friday.

One For Billy (1st 4/1), Burn The Evidence (1st 4/5) and Happy (1st 4/6) made it 3 winners from the four Lucky 15 picks on Thursday.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 22nd April 2022

Here are our four best Sandown horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The John Gosden yard won this race 12 months ago and look to have a good chance of adding to that here with this exciting 4 year-old. Has only tasted defeat once from six runs and that came in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes last June. Left behind him since with two nice wins here and at HQ in Oct.

Winner of the G1 Sussez Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last July so dropped into a G2 here and also getting the Fillies’ allowance will make her hard to beat here.

This Goldolphin Derby entry sets a fair standard after running a close third in the G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in France. Slight ease in grade will help here and is also a proven course winner here at Sandown so we know the track is field. The icing on the cake is the cracking current form of the Charlie Appleby team.

2-from-2 after wins on the AW at Kempton and Newcastle. Bolted up by 3 1/2 lengths last time over this trip and looks an exciting prospect for the Marco Botti yard. Yes, this will be harder upped in grade and into a handicap having to give weight away all round, but looks worth sticking with.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers

You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

