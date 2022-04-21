Frankie Dettori Booked Rides On Friday | Back This 188/1 Sandown Treble

Popular jockey Frankie Dettori is back in action this Friday (22nd April) for the bet365-sponsored Classic Trials Day card, so let’s take a look at the pocket Italian’s rides in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £50 free bet with the main sponsors on Friday – bet365.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back Frankie Dettori’s Friday rides in a treble @ 188/1 with bet365 (click the bet slip below)

Frankie Dettori’s Sandown Rides – Friday 22nd April 2022

3.00 Sandown: SUNRAY MAJOR @ 5/1 with bet365 – Frankie rides this John Gosden runner for Juddmonte. Has won three of his five starts to date but was last seen floppig as a beaten favourite at Ascot in a handicap in October. Has had a break since and into a Group Two here so more needed but a horse that’s gone well fresh in the past and connections clearly feel he’s up to this rise in grade.

3.35 Sandown: FRANTASTIC @ 8/1 with bet365 – Another for his main trainer – Gosden – here and after a smooth 4 3/4 win at Newcastle at the start of October on just his second start. More required now into a Group Three, but this well-bred Frankel colt looks the sort to kick on again this term and the step up to 1m2f for the first time should also help.

4.10 Sandown: EMILY UPJOHN @ 5/2 with bet365 – Gosden and Frankie team up again here with this unbeaten filly, who is 1-from-1 after grabbing a narrow win at Wolverhampton at the end of November. The switch to the turf should be fine and the fact she holds an Epsom Oaks entry is a good sign as to what connections feel her potential is.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie Dettori’s Friday rides in a treble @ 188/1 with bet365 (click the bet slip below)

ITV 4/1+ Winner Horse Racing Offer with bet365 at Sandown On Friday

You can also team up with the main race sponsors at Sandown today – bet365 – to claim a £50 free bet (see below), then as an existing customer you can also take advantage of their 4/1+ ITV4 horse racing offer – back a winner of any of the ITV4 races (below) with bet365 and if the winner returns 4/1 (or bigger) they will give you a free bet (up to £50) of your stake on that winning bet to use on the next LIVE ITV race (Ts&Cs apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Sandown Friday Tips, Trends and Best Bookmaker Offers

You can also see Andy Newton’s Sandown horse racing tips for Friday and the key Sandown trends for the main ITV4 races, while here at SportsLens we’ve also put together the best bookmaker offers and free bets for you to use at the racing from Sandown this Friday.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Sandown races this Friday and all have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage full advantage of.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

More Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Free Bets