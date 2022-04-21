Sandown Horse Racing Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets On Friday 22nd April

It’s off to Sandown Park this Friday for their bet365 Classic Trials Day fixture on the flat. Plenty to get stuck into with the ITV4 horse racing team also at the Esher track. Andy Newton takes a look a the key races on the afternoon, plus we’ve teamed-up with the meetings main sponsor, bet365, to bring you a £50 FREE BET to use for the races.



Sandown bet365 Classic Trials Day Tips and Best Bets: Friday 22nd April 2022

The ITV4 coverage are showing five more races from Sandown this Friday – starting with the 1:20 (you can see the full race card with names and times below). The LIVE ITV4 races include the bet365 Esher Cup, bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, bet365 Mile and the bet365 Classic Trial – a race that 12 months ago produced the Epsom Derby winner – Adayar – who finished a close second.

Don’t Forget – bet365 are Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish Horse Races

1.50 – bet365 Esher Cup (Handicap) Cl2 1m14y ITV4

A tricky handicap to here, but with 16 of the last 18 winners carrying 9st 4lbs or less, then of the 10 runners, the top four on the card – Ring Of Beara, Blue Trail, Find and La Pulga – fall down here.

We’ve also seen 14 of the last 18 winners drawn in stalls 4 or higher, which might be seen as a negative for City Runner, Al Marmar and Odisseo.

With those stats in mind, the two that we are taking a chance on here are NUVOLARI (e/w) @ 14/1 with bet365 and OH HERBETS REIGN (e/w) @ 11/1 with bet365. The former has only had two career runs but the Eve Johnson Houghton camp actually won this race in 2014 and have had a few winners of late too.

With only two career runs can be expected to have more to come into a handicap for the first time, while the step up to a mile also looks a good move after looking a bit one-paced over 7f.

Oh Herberts Reign will have the services of Ryan Moore and also represents the Richard Hannon yard that won this race in 2019.

This 3 year-old has won three of his 9 races to date and despite flopping at HQ last time (Oct) that run came just 8 days after winning at Donny. He was a busy 2 year-old so that might have just been a race too far. With a 6 month break it would be no shock to see him bounce back.

Of the rest, the Charlie Appleby yard are in great form at the moment and also boast a 32% record with their 3 year-olds at Sandown, so their Blue Trail has to command respect too.

2.25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4

Just the three runners here and with the trio rated between 111 and 114 there isn’t a lot between them.

Juan Elcano is a past Listed winner at Royal Ascot over this trip and will love the good ground. He goes well fresh too so the 216-day break is fine. The small worry is that he’s won just two of his 12 runs (17%).

In contrast, the John Gosden runner – MOSTAHDAF @ 8/11 with bet365 – knows how to get his head in front. He’s won five of his 6 starts, including this last two – his only defeat came in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. One of those recent wins came here at Sandown too last September and ended last term with a ice G3 success at Newmarket in the Darley Stakes.

The Gosden yard also won this race 12 months ago and even though this 1m2f trip is the furthest he’s gone, he did it well over 1m1f last time to suggest the extra furlong is within range. The negative would be that he’s got to give 3lbs away to the others, but is the top-rated in the field at 114, so that helps.

Fox Tales makes up the three and is certainly no back number. This Andrew Balding runner has won 3 of his 7 starts and last time was highly-tried in the G1 Champion Stakes at Ascot. Back into a Group Three (has won at this level) will make things easier and shouldn’t be far away.

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 1m14y ITV4

It’s hard to see beyond the 119-rated ALCOHOL FREE @ 4/7 with Bet365 here, who on these terms has a fair bit in-hand. She’s a proven Group One winner too so this drop into a Group Two is a further plus, while despite being the clear top-rated also gets the 3lbs fillies’ allowance from all bar Lights On.

Of the rest, recent winners Johan and Mutasaabeq are respected – the last-named had another runner in the field – Rhoscolyn – back in third last time at Thirsk too.

The already mentioned Lights On enters calculations with the allowance too, but the Frankie-ridden SUNRAY MAJOR @ 6/1 with bet365 can chase home Alcohol Free. This 5 year-old has won two of his four starts on the turf and even though he flopped as a beaten favourite last time at Ascot, that wasn’t he true running.

It came only 15 days off winning at Ascot so may have been a tad soon. He’s gone well both times off a lay-off, so the 6 month break is a further plus.

3.35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 1m2f7y ITV4

Last season this race certainly lived up to it’s name – the runner-up (Adayar) went onto win the Epsom Derby and King George, while the winner – Alenquer – won at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Andrew Balding has won three of the last 7 running and has Groundbreaker entered, while John Gosden has won three of the last 8 renewals – he runs Franz Strauss and Frantastic.

Aidan O’Brien sends over River Thames, who holds 2000 Guineas and Epsom Derby entries, while Cash and Westover have also shown promise in their runs.

But the call here is the Godolphin runner – GOLDSPUR @ 11/8 with bet365. Course winner who won the G3 Flying Zetland at HQ last October and was far from disgraced in the G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud – third and beaten only 2 3/4 lengths. He’s another with Dante and Derby entries and on that G1 form looks the safest call for the in-form Charlie Appleby camp.

Of the rest, with Frankie booked to ride FRANTASTIC @ 8/1 with bet365 for John Gosden, this 3 year-old Frankel colt is yet another Derby entry that was last seen bolting up at Newcastle on the AW over a mile. This step up to 1m2f should be fine and I’ve already menntioned the good record of the stable in his race.

Note: Odds may be subject to change

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

