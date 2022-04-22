Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 22 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 22 April with SportsLens experts is Irish Hill. He runs off bottom weight in the 2m handicap hurdle at Chepstow this evening (6:50). Paul Nicholls’ charge is our best Bet of the Day at fabulous 15/8 odds.

Already no stranger to taking on his horse racing elders, Irish Hill has hit the frame on both his handicap starts so far. With his stable back in-form, the four-year-old can make it third time lucky in this sphere. Irish Hill rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday with plenty in his favour. Here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Irish Hill win?

Nicholls, who has a 27 per cent strike rate with his Chepstow runners over the last five seasons, comes into today’s action in much better form. Over the last fortnight, Ditcheat boasts a third of winners from the stable’s 27 runners. That won’t be lost on the best betting sites either with Nicholls set for another champion trainer’s title.

In Irish Hill, he has a 112-rated gelding by Kingston Hill who only found a couple of 120+ horses too good at Newbury last time out. This looks a much easier Class 3 contest for the grade than tangling with Mark Of Gold and Black Poppy. A £10 punt on Irish Hill 888Sport at his current price returns £28.75 if he gets his head in front as the market expects.

La Renommee NB Bet of the Day in Chepstow opener

Besides our horse racing NAP of the Day, La Renommee is also very interesting now stepping up in trip for the opening contest, an extended 2m 3f novice hurdle for fillies and mares (4:45). Trained by Dr Richard Newland, this four-year-old daughter of Doctor Dino posted improved efforts this spring after joining her current handler from France.

La Renommee continues to shape like stepping up in trip will suit here, if her recent race results are any indicator. A close-up third at Huntingdon over 2m in March, she reversed that form with Addosh and Ile De Jersey in Grade 3 company at Cheltenham before Easter. La Renommee chased home the well-punted Malakahna.

Strong and keeping on again at the finish, she ran out of time to catch the winner up the famous hill. Now dropped down from a graded handicap into Class 4 company, off joint bottom weight and top rating, La Renommee hasn’t been missed on horse racing betting sites but odds of 5/4 could still be a bit of value.

