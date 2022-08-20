Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, August 20th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a good profit with his buy of DOUBLE DRAW at York yesterday (market made up at 120) and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, August 20th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YORK 3.00

POGO usually makes the running but they went off hard in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last time and he couldn’t get to the lead. His fifth place wasn’t a bad effort in the circumstances, and he could get his own way in front today. Art Power has made the running in the past but is unlikely to do so now stepping up to 7f. We saw the stall 1 runner lead them across to the stands’ side rail in the final yesterday and if that route is favoured, he’ll have first dibs on the ‘golden highway’. He was only sixth in this race last year but won at this meeting in 2019 and he looks over-priced. Buy at 7 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back POGO in York 3.00

YORK 4.10

It was a case of the closer to the stands’ side rail the better at York yesterday and the first three in the Nunthorpe were drawn in stalls 14, 13 and 11 of 15. They made a beeline for the stands’ side in the finale – a 1m handicap – and prominent racers drawn hight could enjoy an edge in this 6f handicap. GHATHANFAR (stall 19), GOOD EYE (stall 15), MUMS TIPPLE (stall 14) and LORD OF THE LODGE (stall 12) all have possibilities and a buy of DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER at 20.25 looks warranted.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in York 4.10

YORK 4.45

It’s possible that Nigel Tinkler’s SQUEALER is just a ‘social’ runner in this 5f Listed race but I think she can out-run her huge odds. She acquitted herself well on her debut at Ripon, a tricky track for a newcomer, going down by a neck in third when drawn further away from the favoured rail than the two rivals who beat her. She’s well berthed in stall 8 of 10 today and, with frontrunners in stalls 9 and 10, should get a good tow into the race towards the stands’ side, which looks like the place to be on yesterday’s evidence. Buy at 3 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way at fixed odds.

Recommendation: Back SQUEALER in York 4.45

