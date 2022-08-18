Countries
Home News york racing free bet stake 10 get 20 free bet at livescore bet

York Racing Free Bet: Stake £10 Get £20 FREE Bet at LiveScore Bet

4 seconds ago

LiveScore Bet Bonus

Claim the LiveScore Bet York Horse Racing FREE BET

Treat yourself to a £20 horse racing free bet to use at this week’s York Ebor Festival Festival with LiveScore Bet. This year’s 2022 York Ebor Festival runs from Wednesday 17th till Saturday 20th August with standout races that include the Ebor Handicap, Lonsdale Cup, Yorkshire Oaks and Nunthorpe Stakes just some of the contests to have on your radar.

To help you make the most of the York Ebor Festival fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at LiveScore Bet on this page and find out how you can utilise their £20 free bet offer for the 2022 York Ebor Festival. It’s quick and easy!

Baaeed is now favourite in the Juddmonte International odds after Desert Crown was ruled out

We’ve already seen the classy BAAEED winning the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes at this year’s York Ebor Festival.

However, there are still plenty of top races to come and stories to be told with the York Ebor Festival running through till Sat 20th Aug – so you’ve still got an opportunity to take advantage of the LiveScore Bet £20 FREE BET to use on the York races.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

york

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet York Ebor Festival FREE BET Offer

Claiming the LiveScore Bet York races bonus offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the three steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet York Races Free Bets: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The LiveScore Bet York Ebor Festival bonus is a fantastic one, which we’d urge everyone to claim. Take a look below to see the main points from the bonus’ small print.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Already claimed this offer? Check out the best York Ebor Festival Free Bets.

LiveScore Bet Bonus

LiveScore Bet York Ebor Festival Betting

York
York Races

The four-day York Ebor Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of LiveScore Bet’s free bet offer really is a no brainer!

Over the four days there’s many big races to look forward to, including the Ebor Handicap (Sat), Lonsdale Cup (Fri) and Nunthorpe Stakes (Fri) – where some of the fastest horses on the planet lock-horns for this lucrative Group One prize.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at York this week, you should certainly join up with LiveScore Bet today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

RELATED: York Races Today: All Races at York, Resuls, Plus Expert Tips & More FREE BETS

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

LiveScore Bet York Ebor Festival Free Bets and Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

You’ll get the best odds guaranteed on any bet you place on a UK or Irish horse race after 10am on the day of the race.

So, if you back a horse at one price, and the SP is higher, LiveScore Bet will automatically give you the SP as your odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per member, per day.

York Racing Money Back Horse Racing Specials

Selected York races each day at the 2022 Ebor Festival – money back as a free bet if your horses finishes second. (Ts&C’s apply)

Extra Places On Selected Races EVERY DAY

Check the LiveScoreBet site each day for their selected races

Free Acca Bet

This is a fantastic bet for those who enjoy placing accas. Just place two qualifying accas and you’ll then receive a free £10 acca bet.

To qualify for this bonus, simply opt in and then place two £10+ accumulator bets with odds of at least 5/1 each.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.

