Stradivarius Ruled OUT Of Lonsdale Cup at York with Bruised Foot

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The popular ‘Cup Horse’ Stradivarius is a NON-RUNNER in today’s Group Two Lonsdale Cup at the York Ebor Festival, due to a bruised foot. This has shaken-up the 2022 Lonsdale Cup betting market, with the Alan King-trained Trueshan now the clear favourite (see new market and runners below) – but there could be a further twist as Trueshan is also not a certain starter with ground concerns.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York This Week

What Date Is The 2022 Lonsdale Cup Stakes?



The Group Two Lonsdale Cup is a 2m 1/2f race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022, 2.25pm

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £141,775 (Group 2)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Stradivarius Out Of Lonsdale Cup With Foot Injury



The 8 year-old Stradivarius had been all the rage in the betting for today’s Lonsdale Cup (2:25pm), on the third day of the York Ebor Festival, but racing fans are waking up this morning with the news the popular ‘cup horse’ WON’T be running in today’ Group Two contest.

It’s a race Strady was looking to win for a remarkable fourth time and he was also putting his unbeaten York record on the line – having raced on the Knavesmire six times and never tasted defeat.

The news broke at 5:56am this morning after a routine check on the horse found he’d suffered a bruised foot.

John Gosden said to the Racing Post: “We did a routine check at 5am and found he had heat in his foot. We didn’t mess about and spoke to the owner and took him out sharpish before the box left at 5.30. It’s unfortunate but he’s never missed a dance in his life.”

This meant the bookies were having to quickly amend the 2022 Lonsdale Cup betting market with the favourite now a non-runner – the Alan King-trained TRUESHAN, who was a close third behind Kyprios and Strady in the Goodwood Cup last time out, has now been elevated to the top spot in the betting @ 4/5 with BetUK.

Next up in the market is the Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane @ 33/10 with BetUK.

With the hat-trick-seeking Quickthorn and Brian Ellison runner Tashkhan both at @ 7/1 with BetUK.

There Could Be A Further Lonsdale Cup Twist

Today’s Lonsdale Cup could also face a further twist as the day moves on as the new market leader – Trueshan, with Hollie Doyle booked to ride, is also not a certain runner. It’s no secret the horse prefers it with some cut underfoot and all week his trainer Alan King has expressed fears the ground may be too quick and the track has received no measurable rain overnight.

It’s a ‘watch this space’ story as the hours tick by toward the start of the race at 2:25pm. Should Trueshan come out, then we’d see Coltrane as the new Lonsdale Cup favourite.

DID YOU KNOW?: 13 of the last 18 Lonsdale Cup winners DIDN’T win last time out – So why not snap-up a FREE £60 bet with BetUK to use on the race and back TRUESHAN who ticks this key big race stat.

RELATED: York ITV Racing Tips & Trends Ebor Festival Best Bets Fri 19th Aug

2022 Lonsdale Cup Betting and Full Runners



See below the full runners entered for the 2022 Lonsdale Cup Stakes on Friday 19th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Lonsdale Cup Stakes Betting market.

Lonsdale Cup Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker TRUESHAN 4/5 COLTRANE 33/10 TASHKHAN 7/1 QUICKTHORN 7/1 MOSTLY CLOUDY 17/1 RESHOUN 19/1 NATE THE GREAT 22/1

All odds correct as of 07:53 BST on Thurs 19 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

2022 Lonsdale Cup Trends and Stats

16/18 – Priced 8/1 or shorter

16/18 – Had 4 or more career wins

15/18 – Had won over 1m6f or further before

14/18 – Favourites placed

14/18 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

13/18 – Didn’t win last time out

13/18 – Raced 3 or more times that season

13/18 – Won a Listed or better class race before

11/19 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/18 – Had run at York before (9 won)

6/18 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

1/18 – Winners from stall 1

Stradivarius (4/11) won the race in 2021, 2018 and 2019

Recent Lonsdale Cup Winners

2021 – STRADIVARIUS (4/6 fav)

2020 – ENBIHAAR (15/8 fav)

2019 – STRADIVARIUS (4/9 fav)

2018 – STRADIVARIUS (4/11 fav)

2017 – MONTALY (16/1)

Watch The 2021 Lonsdale Cup Again

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.