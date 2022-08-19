We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Friday, 19 August, is Jon Snow. This horse, named for the Game Of Thrones character, tries fences again in the 2m 7f beginners chase at Killarney this evening (5:45). Willie Mullins’ runner looks well worth a wager at fabulous 15/8 odds here.

940 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Representing a top stable and powerful horse racing owners in Rich and Susannah Ricci, Jon Snow brings good back hurdles form to the table. He should improve for his chase debut last time out now stepped up in trip. This seven-year-old Le Harve gelding is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Jon Snow win?

The Mullins yard that always seems to be in form has a 31 per cent strike rate at Killarney over jumps this season so far. Backing his runners here blind on the best betting sites would see punters in front too. Jon Snow has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so the extra distance is exactly what he needs.

He beat re-opposing rival Fakiera around Leopardstown on his fourth start over hurdles in March 2020. As Jon Snow retained novice status for the following autumn, he also farmed a couple more races at Galway and here over today’s trip. The form of those horse racing results worked out very well indeed.

Jon Snow beat subsequent County Hurdle hero and Aintree Grade 1 scorer Belfast Banter in the first of those. On his last start here at Killarney, meanwhile, he left another subsequent winner at highest level in Skyace trailing 35 lengths behind in his wake. Setbacks then kept Jon Snow off the track for 606 days.

Today’s horse racing NAP back up at suitable staying trip

As all the top horse racing betting sites knew, he obviously needed his return to action in a Fairyhouse Grade 2 over Easter. Both that run and an outing on the Flat at Listowel in June were clearly about bringing Jon Snow on fitness wise. A 2m 2f trip for his bow over fences when third last time out was simply too sharp for him. The form has been advertised by the fifth home, Act Of God, coming out and winning at Wexford since.

Taking all that and the step up in distance into account, Jon Snow should now be spot on to score. He will have learned plenty about fences and has Paul Townend aboard again. Jon Snow just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 19 August. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £28.75 if he wins. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

578 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill, Paysafecard and PayPal as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet both tick that box. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager just a tenner on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim this offer today by following these six simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

189 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: