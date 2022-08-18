Countries
Nunthorpe Stakes Trends: See Our Big Stat Against The Platinum Queen

Nunthorpe Stakes Trends: See Our Big Stat Against The Platinum Queen

Updated

1 hour ago

on

The Platinum Queen1

The Nunthorpe Stakes trends can give us some pointers towards the horses with the best profiles based on past winners. We’ve a field of 15 speedsters heading to post for Friday’s big York sprint, with the James Tate-trained Royal Aclaim topping the betting. However, another big fancy is the low-weighted THE PLATINUM QUEEN and we’ve found a BIG STAT this 2 year-old will need to overcome.

What Date Is The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes?

The Group One Nunthorpe Stakes is a race 5f sprint race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: York
💰 Winner: £302,690 (Group 1)
📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

The Platinum Queen Needs To Defy BIG Draw Trend

Connections of the 2 year-old THE PLATINUM QUEEN stumped up £40,000 to supplement their speedy juvenile for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at the York Ebor Meeting.

But, if they are to recoup this outlay, their filly will need to defy a Nunthorpe Stakes trend that goes back 20 runnings!

The Platinum Queen1
The Platinum Queen – Drawn 13

In the last 20 renewals of the Nunthorpe Stakes we’ve seen a massive 18 winners drawn 11 of lower – that’s a 90% return.

12 months ago, the winner – Winter Power – took the prize from stall 6, while six of the first 7 home were drawn 9 or lower.

This draw trend was again backed up in 2020 when the classy Battaash won from stall 3 and in 2019 he came from stall 1 – albeit in smaller field sizes than we are gunna get on Friday.

But in 2018, Alpha Delphini ran against 14 others that year and the Michael Dods runner did the business from stall 7, while in 2016 and 2015 the two-time winner Mecca’s Angel won the pot from stalls 7 and 10. Those two years saw fields of 19 runners both times too!

The Platinum Queen is Drawn 13

So, taking all this into account the draw (13) that The Platinum Queen has been handed does seem to look more of a hinderance than a help. Yes, there is no doubting her abilty and she gets a large dollop of help on the weight front, having to carry 22lbs+ less than her rivals, due to her age (2 year-old). Hollie Doyle rides.

kingsgatenative
Kingsgate Native: Last 2yo To Win The Nunthorpe Stakes (2007)

Plus, this race is also no stranger to having a 2 year-old winner – Kingsgate Native (2007) and Lyric Fantasy (1992) – took this Group One in their juvenile years.

She’s also a proven CD winner and was super-impressive last time at Glorious Goodwood. However, this is a big step up from a Conditions race into the highest level, while her only venture in Group company saw her well beaten in the G2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in June (beaten 7 1/4 lengths to Dramatised). Plus, the form of that run, with Dramatised unplaced in Thursday’s Lowther Stakes, was hardly franked. Add these negatives to the key draw stat, then we are happy to look elsewhere for the winner.

Other Nunthorpe Horses Drawn 12 Or Higher

  • Ainsdale – Drawn 12
  • The Platinum Queen – Drawn 13
  • Highfield Princess – Drawn 14
  • Dragon Symbol – Drawn 15

Royal Aclaim Is Drawn In Stall 2

royal aclaim
Royal Aclaim

The hot-horse, according to the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting, is the James Tate ROYAL ACLAIM @ 13/8 with BetUK and with draw 2 looking a big plus, he’s the SportsLens pick to win Friday’s big sprint.

This 3 year-old was impressive in winning the Listed City Walls Stakes over this course and distance last time out and is yet to taste defeat from her opening three races. We’ve an array of fillies and mares in the race again this year, but she’s also one of them. It’s been a decent event for the girls in recent times – winning 7 of the last 11 runnings.

James Tate (Royal Aclaim’s Trainer) told the Racing Post “The Nunthorpe has been the plan since she won the City Walls and, to be frank, we’ve just been counting down the days. She had an easy few days afterwards and she’s been in full work for quite a while now”

james tate 1
James Tate

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work the week before and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far.”

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race she won and she’s unbeaten,” he added.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Other Key Trends and Stats

  • 18/20 – Finished in the top 5 last time out
  • 18/20 – Had won over 5f before
  • 18/20 – Came from stall 11 or lower
  • 17/20 – Had an official rating of 108 or more
  • 16/20 – Had run at the course before
  • 15/20 – Favourites to finish in the top 4
  • 14/20 – Were previous Group race winners
  • 9/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out (inc 8 of last 12)
  • 5/20 – Winning favourites
  • 3/20 – Won by the Hills yard (Charles/Barry)
  • 3/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (3rd in 2003 & 2012)
  • 2/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out
  • 2/20 – Trained by Michael Dods
  • 9 of the last 13 winner drawn 7 or higher
  • 7 of the last 11 winners were fillies/mares
  • 9 of the last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 years-old
  • Winter Power (9/1) won the race in 2021

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Betting and Full Runners

See below the full 15 runners entered for the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday 19th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Nunthorpe Stakes Betting market.

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
ROYAL ACLAIM 13/8 BetUK logo
THE PLATINUM QUEEN 3/1 BetUK logo
FLOTUS 19/2 BetUK logo
HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 21/2 BetUK logo
KHAADEM 21/2 BetUK logo
RAASEL 13/1 BetUK logo
EMARAATY ANA 14/1 BetUK logo
WINTER POWER 14/1 BetUK logo
DRAGON SYMBOL 16/1 BetUK logo
LAZULI 16/1 BetUK logo
ACKLAM EXPRESS 19/1 BetUK logo
EBRO RIVER 24/1 BetUK logo
CLARENDON HOUSE 28/1 BetUK logo
NEW YORK CITY 30/1 BetUK logo
AINSDALE 45/1 BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 12:19 BST on Thurs 17 Aug and subject to change

Recent Nunthope Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – WINTER POWER
  • 2020 – BATTAASH
  • 2019 – BATTAASH
  • 2018 – ALPHA DELPHINI
  • 2017 – MARSHA
  • 2016 – MECCA’S ANGEL
  • 2015 – MECCA’S ANGEL
  • 2014 – SOLE POWER

Watch The 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes Again

York Racing Time and Schedule: Friday 19th Aug 22

  • 1:50 – Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:25 – Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 3:00 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:35 – Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (2yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 5:20 – Sky Bet Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m RTV

