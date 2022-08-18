Nunthorpe Stakes Trends: See Our Big Stat Against The Platinum Queen

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Nunthorpe Stakes trends can give us some pointers towards the horses with the best profiles based on past winners. We’ve a field of 15 speedsters heading to post for Friday’s big York sprint, with the James Tate-trained Royal Aclaim topping the betting. However, another big fancy is the low-weighted THE PLATINUM QUEEN and we’ve found a BIG STAT this 2 year-old will need to overcome.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York This Week

What Date Is The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes?



The Group One Nunthorpe Stakes is a race 5f sprint race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £302,690 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

The Platinum Queen Needs To Defy BIG Draw Trend

Connections of the 2 year-old THE PLATINUM QUEEN stumped up £40,000 to supplement their speedy juvenile for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at the York Ebor Meeting.

But, if they are to recoup this outlay, their filly will need to defy a Nunthorpe Stakes trend that goes back 20 runnings!

In the last 20 renewals of the Nunthorpe Stakes we’ve seen a massive 18 winners drawn 11 of lower – that’s a 90% return.

12 months ago, the winner – Winter Power – took the prize from stall 6, while six of the first 7 home were drawn 9 or lower.

This draw trend was again backed up in 2020 when the classy Battaash won from stall 3 and in 2019 he came from stall 1 – albeit in smaller field sizes than we are gunna get on Friday.

But in 2018, Alpha Delphini ran against 14 others that year and the Michael Dods runner did the business from stall 7, while in 2016 and 2015 the two-time winner Mecca’s Angel won the pot from stalls 7 and 10. Those two years saw fields of 19 runners both times too!

The Platinum Queen is Drawn 13

So, taking all this into account the draw (13) that The Platinum Queen has been handed does seem to look more of a hinderance than a help. Yes, there is no doubting her abilty and she gets a large dollop of help on the weight front, having to carry 22lbs+ less than her rivals, due to her age (2 year-old). Hollie Doyle rides.

Plus, this race is also no stranger to having a 2 year-old winner – Kingsgate Native (2007) and Lyric Fantasy (1992) – took this Group One in their juvenile years.

She’s also a proven CD winner and was super-impressive last time at Glorious Goodwood. However, this is a big step up from a Conditions race into the highest level, while her only venture in Group company saw her well beaten in the G2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in June (beaten 7 1/4 lengths to Dramatised). Plus, the form of that run, with Dramatised unplaced in Thursday’s Lowther Stakes, was hardly franked. Add these negatives to the key draw stat, then we are happy to look elsewhere for the winner.

Other Nunthorpe Horses Drawn 12 Or Higher

Ainsdale – Drawn 12

The Platinum Queen – Drawn 13

Highfield Princess – Drawn 14

Dragon Symbol – Drawn 15

Royal Aclaim Is Drawn In Stall 2

The hot-horse, according to the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting, is the James Tate ROYAL ACLAIM @ 13/8 with BetUK and with draw 2 looking a big plus, he’s the SportsLens pick to win Friday’s big sprint.

This 3 year-old was impressive in winning the Listed City Walls Stakes over this course and distance last time out and is yet to taste defeat from her opening three races. We’ve an array of fillies and mares in the race again this year, but she’s also one of them. It’s been a decent event for the girls in recent times – winning 7 of the last 11 runnings.

James Tate (Royal Aclaim’s Trainer) told the Racing Post “The Nunthorpe has been the plan since she won the City Walls and, to be frank, we’ve just been counting down the days. She had an easy few days afterwards and she’s been in full work for quite a while now”

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work the week before and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far.”

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race she won and she’s unbeaten,” he added.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Other Key Trends and Stats

18/20 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

18/20 – Had won over 5f before

18/20 – Came from stall 11 or lower

17/20 – Had an official rating of 108 or more

16/20 – Had run at the course before

15/20 – Favourites to finish in the top 4

14/20 – Were previous Group race winners

9/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out (inc 8 of last 12)

5/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Won by the Hills yard (Charles/Barry)

3/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (3 rd in 2003 & 2012)

in 2003 & 2012) 2/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out

2/20 – Trained by Michael Dods

9 of the last 13 winner drawn 7 or higher

7 of the last 11 winners were fillies/mares

9 of the last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 years-old

Winter Power (9/1) won the race in 2021

DID YOU KNOW?: 18 of the last 20 Nunthorpe Stakes winners came from stalls 11 or less – So, why not snap-up a FREE £60 bet with BetUK to use on the race and back one of the horses drawn 11 or lower.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Betting and Full Runners



See below the full 15 runners entered for the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday 19th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Nunthorpe Stakes Betting market.

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker ROYAL ACLAIM 13/8 THE PLATINUM QUEEN 3/1 FLOTUS 19/2 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 21/2 KHAADEM 21/2 RAASEL 13/1 EMARAATY ANA 14/1 WINTER POWER 14/1 DRAGON SYMBOL 16/1 LAZULI 16/1 ACKLAM EXPRESS 19/1 EBRO RIVER 24/1 CLARENDON HOUSE 28/1 NEW YORK CITY 30/1 AINSDALE 45/1

All odds correct as of 12:19 BST on Thurs 17 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Recent Nunthope Stakes Winners

2021 – WINTER POWER

2020 – BATTAASH

2019 – BATTAASH

2018 – ALPHA DELPHINI

2017 – MARSHA

2016 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2015 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2014 – SOLE POWER

Watch The 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes Again

York Racing Time and Schedule: Friday 19th Aug 22

1:50 – Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

2:25 – Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

3:00 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:35 – Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (2yo+) 5f ITV

4:10 – Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

5:20 – Sky Bet Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.