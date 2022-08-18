Lucky 15 York Tips | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Best Bets, Fri 19th Aug

More Lucky 15 York tips this Friday to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across LIVE ITV races on the third day of the York Ebor Festival.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @SP 100/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).
Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today
STRADIVARIUS @ 5/4 with BetUK – 2.25 York
Three-time winner of the Lonsdale Cup that showed he’s better than every with a close second in the Goodwood Cup last time out. Yet to taste defeat at York (6 races) and is taken to remain that way.
MARSHMAN @ 11/4 with BetUK – 3.00 York
Won both starts for the Karl Burke camp and was super-impressive last time out when winning easily at Thirsk. This is harder, but has some fancy entries going forward so is clearly held in high regard by connections.
ROYAL ACLAIM @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.35 York
Super impressive in winning all three career starts. The last came at York in the City Walls Stakes, when dotting up by 2 lengths so we know the track is fine too. Well drawn in 2 and top jock Andrea Atzeni rides.
SHAMPION @ 10/3 with BetUK – 4.10 York
Dotted-up last time out when upped in trip for the first time and now into a handicap for the first time looks well-treated for the Roger Varian yard that won this race in 2020.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 100/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.