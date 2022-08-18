Lucky 15 York Tips | Andy Newton’s ITV Racing Best Bets, Fri 19th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

More Lucky 15 York tips this Friday to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across LIVE ITV races on the third day of the York Ebor Festival.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @SP 100/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

Three-time winner of the Lonsdale Cup that showed he’s better than every with a close second in the Goodwood Cup last time out. Yet to taste defeat at York (6 races) and is taken to remain that way.

Won both starts for the Karl Burke camp and was super-impressive last time out when winning easily at Thirsk. This is harder, but has some fancy entries going forward so is clearly held in high regard by connections.

ROYAL ACLAIM @ 15/8 with BetUK – 3.35 York



Super impressive in winning all three career starts. The last came at York in the City Walls Stakes, when dotting up by 2 lengths so we know the track is fine too. Well drawn in 2 and top jock Andrea Atzeni rides.

Dotted-up last time out when upped in trip for the first time and now into a handicap for the first time looks well-treated for the Roger Varian yard that won this race in 2020.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 100/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.